LG's Smartphones Will Gain Improved Vision, Voice AI Capabilities

LG announced that it will launch a brand-new suite of AI technologies for its high-end smartphones, such as the 2018 version of the LG V30, at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Spain.
LG AI Suite
The new AI suite from LG includes the “Vision AI” and “Voice AI.” Vision AI is a technology can that automatically recognize objects through the camera and select the proper shooting mode for that scene. LG’s camera software includes eight shooting modes: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. If the Vision AI can accurately match a scene to its corresponding shooting mode, then users should benefit from better-looking pictures overall.
LG said it collaborated with an unnamed partner to analyze 100 million pictures, organize them into 1,000 unique photo categories, and then develop the necessary algorithms to match those categories with one of LG’s eight shooting modes.
LG’s Vision AI can also provide shopping advice through smart image recognition. Once users point the camera at an object, the Vision AI can automatically scan its QR code, do an image search, or provide users with places where they can buy that product.
The company said that the Vision AI will also improve on its camera app’s low-light mode by analyzing the light inside the image that will be recorded and then adjusting accordingly to improve it. This is unlike conventional methods for low-light shooting, which measure external light levels. LG said its new method can improve lighting by a factor of two through its Vision AI algorithms.
The Voice AI works with voice commands to make it easier for smartphone customers to look through the phone’s menu using only their voice. LG has a set of 32 exclusive voice commands that will work alongside the Google Assistant.
|FEATURE
|VOICE COMMAND(PRECEDE WITH “OK GOOGLE”)
|1
|Wide-angle photo
|Take a picture on a wide angle
|2
|Wide-angle selfie
|Take a selfie on a wide angle
|3
|Wide-angle video
|Record a video on a wide angle
|4
|Wide-angle selfie video
|Take a selfie video on a wide angle
|5
|Cine Video
|Open camera on Cine Video
|6
|Expert Photo Mode
|Open camera on a manual mode
|7
|Expert Video Mode
|Open camera on a manual video
|8
|Cine Video (Romantic)
|Take a romantic Cine Video
|9
|Cine Video (Melodramatic)
|Take a melodramatic Cine Video
|10
|Cine Video (Thriller)
|Take a thriller Cine Video
|11
|Cine Video (Beauty)
|Take a beauty Cine Video
|12
|Cine Video (Blockbuster)
|Take a summer blockbuster Cine Video
|13
|Cine Video (Romantic Comedy)
|Take a romantic comedy Cine Video
|14
|Cine Video (Documentary)
|Take a documentary Cine Video
|15
|Cine Video (Landscape)
|Take a scenery Cine Video
|16
|Cine Video (Drama)
|Take a drama Cine Video
|17
|Cine Video (Historic)
|Take a historical Cine Video
|18
|Cine Video (Mystery)
|Take a mystery Cine Video
|19
|Cine Video (Noir)
|Take a noir Cine Video
|20
|Cine Video (Classic)
|Take a classic Cine Video
|21
|Cine Video (Flashback)
|Take a flashback Cine Video
|22
|Cine Video (Pop Art)
|Take a pop art Cine Video
|23
|Expert Mode (Graphy)
|Open camera with Graphy
|NEW FOR 2018
|24
|Panoramic Photo
|Pending
|25
|Food Photo
|Pending
|26
|Time-lapse Photo (Video)
|Pending
|27
|Slow-motion Video
|Pending
|28
|Low-light Photo
|Pending
|29
|AI Cam Photo
|Pending
|30
|Image Search
|Pending
|31
|QR Code Scanning
|Pending
|32
|Shopping Search
|Pending
New AI Tech Coming To Older Smartphones
LG assured its customers that some of the new AI features will be available not just for upcoming smartphones, but also for some of the old ones, too, via over-the-air updates, as long as they don't need particular hardware capabilities.
“As we communicated last month at CES, the future for LG lies in AI, not just hardware specs and processing speed,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.“Creating smarter smartphones will be our focus going forward and we are confident that consumers will appreciate the advanced user experience with the enhanced V30 that many have been asking and waiting for, he added."
LG invited MWC attendees to visit LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 26 until March 1 for more information.