Linus Torvalds Dropped Christmas F-Bomb on Kernel Developer

Torvalds chimed in just before Christmas with expletives and a public reprimand that Linux never blames user programs for breakage. "How hard can this be to understand?" Torvalds wrote.

In a response to a note of Chehab, which suggested that "pulseaudio/tumbleweed has some serious bugs and/or regressions", Torvalds wrote: "Shut up, Mauro. And I don't _ever_ want to hear that kind of obvious garbage and idiocy from a kernel maintainer again. Seriously."

Another taste from his post: "We particularly don't break user space with TOTAL CRAP. I'm angry, because your whole email was so _horribly_ wrong, and the patch that broke things was so obviously crap. The whole patch is incredibly broken shit. It adds an insane error code (ENOENT), and then because it's so insane, it adds a few places to fix it up ("ret == -ENOENT ? -EINVAL : ret"). The fact that you then try to make *excuses* for breaking user space, and blaming some external program that *used* to work, is just shameful. It's not how we work. Fix your f*cking "compliance tool", because it is obviously broken. And fix your approach to kernel programming."

In a follow up post, Torvalds said that he was "upset" and "very upset".

You can read Torvald's post in its entirety here, including the parts we could not print here.