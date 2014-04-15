Logitech's New Wireless Living Room Keyboard is Backlit

Logitech's K400 keyboard was very well received in the past, as it made an excellent keyboard for use in the living room. It features a keyboard along with a touchpad, combining both a mouse and keyboard into a single wireless device. It was also quite cheap though, which did reflect in the build quality of the unit -- it worked perfectly fine, but it never had a high-end feel to it.
Now, Logitech has announced the K830 illuminated keyboard. This keyboard employs the same principle as the K400, combining a keyboard and a pointing device, but takes it a step further. As the name indicates, it features backlighting -- and yes, the keyboard is still wireless. It connects to your PC through Logitech's 2.4 GHz unifying receiver.
In order to ensure that the batteries will last long enough, the backlighting will only turn on when you actually type -- five seconds after you stop typing they will power off again. Fortunately, the keyboard can be recharged, so despite probably not lasting as long on a single charge as the K400 did, you'll never be taking batteries from your TV remote in order to use it. Also, most folks will probably be using this keyboard for their media center, where, let's be honest, you won't be doing a lot of typing.
Pricing for the unit is set at $99.99, and it should be coming to shelves any moment now in both Europe and the United States.
I love Logitech products. I have always found there peripherals to be comfortable and dependable. I have used other manufacturers, but they never feel as comfortable as Logitech and they never last. You can't beat the longevity of there products. Every keyboard and mouse I have ever purchased from them still works 100%. I still have 3 of there original optical mice that first came to replace the old ball mice. They all still work to this day as good as the day I bought them.
They sell tons of Bluetooth iPad keyboards for $99. I'm pretty sure there will be a market for this, just not one you're thinking of.
I never had to repair my MX Performance and my K800... ever...
Blutooth? Hell no, not on W7, having to constantly pair is a PITA. Hopefully they use Lithium Ion batteries in this keyboard instead of the eNi-TIME knock off Sanyo Eneloops.