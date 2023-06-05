Apple's M2 Ultra Powers a New Mac Studio

Apple has added its newest — and most powerful — member of the M2 family of Apple Silicon chips at WWDC. The new system on a chip, the M2 Ultra, will power an updated Mac Studio alongside a configuration with M2 Max.



M2 Ultra connects two M2 Max dies together to double that chop. Apple says it's the most powerful chip for a personal computer, which is a hefty claim.



The M2 Ultra chip will have 24 CPU cores (16 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores) for 20% faster performance than M1 Ultra, with options for up to 76 GPU cores. RAM will go up to 192GB. These are all increases over the M1 Ultra, which offered 20 CPU cores and was configurable up to a 64-core GPU, a 32-core Neural Engine and 800 GB/s memory bandwidth, with up to 192GB of RAM (50% more than M1 Ultra) and 8TB of storage. The new Studio can handle six Pro Display XDR monitors.



The Mac Studio looks the same as the previous option, but the new chips should provide some benefits, especially in multi-core workloads.



The M2 Max, which will be in the starting configurations of the Mac Studio, is already available in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros .



The Mac Studio is by far and away the most powerful computer powered by Apple Silicon as the only one to currently use the Ultra-grade silicon. Apple has yet to reveal a new Mac Pro (the last Mac using an Intel Xeon processor), but when it does, it's likely it will use an Ultra chip, too.

