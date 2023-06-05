Mac Pro with Apple Silicon Finally Here to Complete Transition Away From Intel

Apple is finally finishing its move away from Intel with a new Mac Pro using M2 Ultra. It is configurable with up to 192GB of memory. It will start at $6,299 and be available next week.



Every Mac Pro will use M2 Ultra, with up to a 24-core CPU and up to a 76-core GPU. It shares a design with the last Intel Xeon Mac Pro, and vertical and rack-mounted options will be available.

(Image credit: Future)

Rather than using AfterBurner for ProRes video as an optional card, Apple says the new PC will have the power of seven AfterBurner cards. It can ingest 22 camera feeds direct to Pro Res.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

There are 8 Thunderbolt ports, as well as dual Gb Ethernet. PCIe Gen 4 expansion card is here, with five slots for video, networking, audio and video IO cards will be supported. However, there is word yet on third-party graphics.





(Image credit: Future)

Apple initially said that its transition away from Intel chips would take two years. That was in 2020. While the Mac Pro pushed that into three-year territory, it seems the transition is now complete. Apple has finally moved its entire product line away from Intel.