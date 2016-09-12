Here Are The 'Mafia III' PC System Requirements (Updated)

Updated, 9/14/2016, 9:17 a.m. PDT: Clarified the AMD CPU designation in the chart so that it reflects the core name.
We’re coming up on the October 7 release date for Mafia III, and 2K is giving its PC fanbase some time to see if their build is up to snuff with the game’s recently released system requirements.
|Mafia III System Specs
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge, 3.3 GHz) / AMD FX-8120 (Zambezi, 3.1 GHz)
|Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz) / AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or GTX 1060 / AMD R9 290X
|RAM
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Storage
|50 GB
|50 GB
|OS
|Windows 7 (64-bit)
|Windows 7 (64-bit)
Those with an older GPU don’t need to worry about upgrading anytime soon, as the game requires Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 and AMD's Radeon HD 7870 at a minimum. It’s also worth noting that you probably don’t need to buy more memory for the game. Whereas most games require 8GB of memory at the base level (or 12GB for Forza Horizon 3), Mafia III needs just 6GB of RAM to run.
However, you’ll still need a massive amount of storage for the game, so be sure to allocate 50GB for your adventures in New Bordeaux.
|Name
|Mafia III
|Type
|Action/Adventure, Open world
|Developer
|Hangar 13
|Publisher
|2K
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One PlayStation 4
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|October 7, 2016
