Here Are The 'Mafia III' PC System Requirements (Updated)

Updated, 9/14/2016, 9:17 a.m. PDT: Clarified the AMD CPU designation in the chart so that it reflects the core name.

We’re coming up on the October 7 release date for Mafia III, and 2K is giving its PC fanbase some time to see if their build is up to snuff with the game’s recently released system requirements.

Mafia III System SpecsMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge, 3.3 GHz) / AMD FX-8120 (Zambezi, 3.1 GHz)Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz) / AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or GTX 1060 / AMD R9 290X
RAM6 GB8 GB
Storage50 GB50 GB
OSWindows 7 (64-bit)Windows 7 (64-bit)

Those with an older GPU don’t need to worry about upgrading anytime soon, as the game requires Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 and AMD's Radeon HD 7870 at a minimum. It’s also worth noting that you probably don’t need to buy more memory for the game. Whereas most games require 8GB of memory at the base level (or 12GB for Forza Horizon 3), Mafia III needs just 6GB of RAM to run.

However, you’ll still need a massive amount of storage for the game, so be sure to allocate 50GB for your adventures in New Bordeaux.

NameMafia III
TypeAction/Adventure, Open world
DeveloperHangar 13
Publisher2K
PlatformsPC, Xbox One PlayStation 4
Release DateOctober 7, 2016
16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ern88 12 September 2016 19:12
    I wish companies would breakdown min and max specs for different resolutions such as 1080p/1440p/4k. That would be nice.
  • blppt 12 September 2016 22:31
    "Those with an older GPU don’t need to worry about upgrading anytime soon, as the game requires Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 and AMD's Radeon HD 7870 at a minimum."

    It might physically RUN on those cards, but I'm betting to have anywheres near a good game experience, you'd need something more powerful.
  • MisterZ 12 September 2016 23:19
    Sorry, I'm not buying that an i7 is recommended to run this game. Most benchmarks I've seen show virtually no difference in framerate between an i5 and i7. i7 sometimes even scores a few fps *lower*. In fact, most games don't even benefit from quad core - and will run fine on a dual core (quad core often shows a meagre 5-15% increase in speed), but that's a whole other debate.
  • dstarr3 13 September 2016 01:03
    18587499 said:
    Sorry, I'm not buying that an i7 is recommended to run this game. Most benchmarks I've seen show virtually no difference in framerate between an i5 and i7. i7 sometimes even scores a few fps *lower*. In fact, most games don't even benefit from quad core - and will run fine on a dual core (quad core often shows a meagre 5-15% increase in speed), but that's a whole other debate.

    While that has certainly been true in the past, things are starting to change now that consoles have more than 4 cores to work with. Games are starting to leverage all cores available, which is a persistent trait once ported to the PC. So, now that the lowest-on-the-totem-pole consoles have finally taken up mutli-core processing, the entire industry is finally free to start making some compatible code.
  • hst101rox 13 September 2016 06:30
    i5 vs i7 is just 2MB of cache and perhaps hyperthreading depending on the model. Really not much difference if clockspeed requirement is listed.
  • mitch074 13 September 2016 08:38
    A 2GHz quad core is more useful for current games than a 3.2 GHz dual core - from what I could bench on my oldie Athlon II X4, at least, which gives me some leeway when it comes to core configuration and clock speed in BIOS. Hyperthreading may help a lot when it comes to resolving that difference (thus why an i3 can be seen as a minimum for gaming for some), but a quad core is pretty much required nowadays.

    Note that I also have an i5@4.2GHz, with higher IPC and clock than the AMD X4, but while the i5 is a definite improvement over the AMD X4, I see less difference between them as quad cores than between the X4@2.0GHz and it as an X2@3.2GHz.
  • Andress Constantinides 13 September 2016 12:46
    It's just a mafia game. no genetic mutation of an old dog to get lissa.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 13 September 2016 13:19
    *roll eyes*
    Minimum and Recommended pc requirements. Shows no resolution targeted, no FPS targeted, no in game settings. This is a subjective opinion from a PR standpoint.

    With games today being sometimes total crap console ports not running on hardware 5 times to 10 times more powerful even at 1080p, compleatly broken games on release and a long list of etc's, giving some in-concrete data on PC requirements is like explaining to the Titanic passengers where are the peanuts while the ship is sinking.

    It tells you as much as graphical fidelity based on that screenshot.
  • 13 September 2016 14:43
    I am sure you will get better performance and stable run under Windows 7. I am glad Windows 7 is still a minimum requirement...i would not let even enemies deal with atrocity called Windows 10.
  • Andress Constantinides 13 September 2016 17:27
    Since you are so into it...mafia rules all game around.
