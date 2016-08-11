New 'Mafia III' Trailer Gives You A Tour Of New Bordeaux

Hangar 13 is eager to show off more of its debut title, Mafia III, to fans. The latest trailer shows off the New Orleans-based landscape of New Bordeaux. The city is made up of 10 districts, and you’ll need to take over each area by force in order to increase your power and influence against the city’s ruling criminal organizations.

Obviously, each district has specific elements that make it stand out from the neighboring areas. For example, Delray Hollow is home to a majority of the city’s African-American population, including Lincoln Clay, the game’s protagonist. There’s also the French Ward, which hosts the city’s Mardi Gras festivities. However, it has a seedy underbelly with its many hostels and illegal gambling establishments.

In fact, most of New Bordeaux’s districts seem to hide evil practices beneath the exterior of a peaceful and productive environment. The Bayou Fantom with its many swamps and trees is also home to alligators, which constantly feed on the bodies thrown into the area. Barclay Mills and Tickfaw Harbor are New Bordeaux’s industrial centers, but the workers also deal with the butchery of human bodies, and it’s not uncommon to see a factory “accidentally” burn to the ground.

The video is the first in a series of six trailers. Not only do these videos provide some background information on New Bordeaux as a whole, but you also get an idea of what the game will look like when it comes out in October.