Microsoft Beats Apple In Tablet Satisfaction As Features, Design Shine

A new J.D. Power study found that, among the 2,238 people surveyed, Microsoft Surface owners are happier overall with their device than were people who own an iPad. The U.S. Tablet Satisfaction Study was conducted between October and December 2016 and measured customer satisfaction of tablet owners who have owned their devices for less than a year. The five factors measured, listed in order of importance, are as follows:

Performance (28%) Ease of operation (22%) Features (22%) Styling and design (17%) Cost (11%)

The study found that Microsoft Surface owners are more likely to be early adopters of technology. Not only that, the study went on to state that early tech adopters tend to have higher overall satisfaction. Microsoft Surface owners were also more likely to consider productivity features as important, having the highest incidence of saying “very important” for jobs related to productivity.

Key findings of the 2017 study:

Satisfaction is risingDriving the selection processSize mattersData plans increase satisfaction

Overall customer satisfaction with tablet devices is up compared to just six months ago. Past experience and lower prices were the most commonly cited reasons for tablet selection. Screen size seems to play a role in customer satisfaction as well, with larger screen sizes (10" and above) ranking higher than tablets with smaller screen sizes (8" and under). The study also found that overall satisfaction is higher among customers with a data plan versus those who don't have one.

Although it may not be surprising that Microsoft's Surface tablet scored high for its productivity features, design quality, and functionality, it is a bit surprising that the Surface also had the highest score for the attractiveness of its tablet design, as well.

What does all of this mean? According to the results of this survey, Microsoft Surface owners are younger, early adopters who value productivity features, accessories, browsing the internet, and using email, moreso than their iPad owning counterparts.