MSI Previews 100-Series Motherboards Beside RGB-Lit X99A "Godlike Gaming"

While many of our readers continue to ask questions about Intel's sixth-generation platform, MSI was trying to steal the show by flaunting its RGB LED X99A Godlike Gaming motherboard at the front of the booth.

A phone app controls the "Godlike Gaming's" lighting, while aluminum frames add rigidity to PCIe x16 slots. We'll let you guess which of these two features make the board a better-functioning product, and which simply adds flair.

Z170A-G45-Gaming B150M Pro-VD Z170A-G43 B150M Pro-VDH Z170A PC Mate Form Factor ATX Micro ATX ATX Micro ATX ATX Expansion Slots 3x x16, 4x x1 1x x16, 2x x1 2x x16*, 2x x1, 3x PCI 2x x16*, 1x x1 2x x16*, 2x x1, 3x PCI Memory Slots 4x DDR4 2x DDR3L 4x DDR4 2x DDR3 4x DDR4 Storage 1x 32 Gb/s 6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E) 6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E) 6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E) 6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E) 1x 32 Gb/s 6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E) Rear USB 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.1, 4x 3.0, 2x USB 2.0 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0 6x USB 3.0 Video DVI, VGA DVI, VGA, HDMI DVI, VGA DVI, VGA, DisplayPort Audio 3 Analog 5 Analog, 1 Optical 3 Analog 5 Analog, 1 Optical Network 2x Gig-E, 1x 867 Mbit Wi-Fi 1x Gig-E 1x Gig-E 1x Gig-E 1x Gig-E *unspecified lane count

The design of its other boards helped us to confirm the extra four PCIe 3.0 lanes of the Skylake integrated PCIe controller. While the enthusiast-grade Z170A-G45 Gaming shows PCI-Express switches for setting SLI-enabling x8-x8 mode, MSI only confirmed CrossFire capability for lower-priced models. Unlike SLI, AMD CrossFire can run on x4 slots.

