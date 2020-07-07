MSI CEO Charles Chiang Dies Suddenly at 56

A leading hardware company has lost its leader. Earlier today in Taiwan, MSI general manager and CEO Charles Chiang passed away after falling from one of the company’s buildings. Chiang, 56, had been with MSI for more than two decades before taking over as chief executive in 2019.

Prior to taking the reins as CEO, Chiang had served as VP of desktop platform solutions, VP of R&D and AVP of R&D. His passing leaves a hole in one of industry’s most visible hardware companies. Founded in 1986, MSI (Micro-Star International) is a manufactures gaming laptops, gaming desktops, peripherals and components, including motherboards and graphics cards.



An MSI representative told Tom's Hardware that the company will be issuing an official statement about Chiang’s passing later today. We will update this article as new information becomes available.

We had a chance to interview Chiang a couple of times and found him very open and eager to talk about his company and the PC industry, including some of its challenges. In our first discussion with Chiang , back in January 2019, he confirmed that Intel’s shortages had damaged the company’s motherboard business and he said that U.S. tariffs were causing price increases. He also explained why the company, which had focused on gaming, was moving into the prosumer space.