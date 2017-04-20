Trending

MSI, Corsair Partner Up For Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti, Available For $800

MSI’s latest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU variant is now available, but you’ll have to buy it from Corsair. Even though MSI provided the GPU base, Corsair added its own flair to the hardware by installing some cooling features to let you increase the GPU’s overall performance without a drastic rise in temperature.

The GPU, called the Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti, comes attached with Corsair’s H55 liquid cooler, which is typically reserved for CPUs. The heat is then dissipated to the attached 120mm radiator, and pushed out of the case by Corsair’s 120mm ML120mm LED fan. Depending on your current tasks, you can change the fan’s speed between 400 and 2,400RPM.

The addition of liquid cooling to the GPU lets you choose from one of three performance modes. In Silent Mode, it will run at 1,480MHz or let you boost it to 1,582MHz (11,016MHz of VRAM). For mid-level performance, there’s Gaming Mode at 1,493 MHz with a boost clock of 1,607 MHz. Gaming Mode also has the same memory clock speed as Silent Mode. For graphically demanding games, you can activate OC Mode, which runs at 1,506MHz, or you can add even more horsepower with a boost to 1,620MHz. OC Mode runs with a memory clock speed of 11,124MHz.

The entire device consumes 250W of power, and Corsair recommends that you use a 600W PSU if you plan to install the GPU in your build. The GPU is quite expensive at $800, but if that’s in your budget, you can get it through Corsair's website.

ProductHydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti
CUDA Cores3,584
Clock SpeedsSilent Mode: 1,480MHz (1,582MHz Boost)Gaming Mode: 1,493MHz (1,607MHz Boost)OC Mode: 1,506MHz (1,620MHz Boost)
Memory Clock SpeedsSilent Mode: 11,016MHzGaming Mode: 11,016MHzOC Mode: 11,124MHz
Memory Size11,264MB GDDR5X
Output3x DisplayPort  1.41x HDMI1x DL-DVI-D
Power Consumption250W
Dimensions (LxWxH)269 x 111 x 35mm
Price$799
  • bjornl 20 April 2017 21:01
    Some rather uninspiring numbers. An OC of under 2%.
  • TMRichard 20 April 2017 23:53
    Agreed, not to mention Gigabyte's Aorus Xtreme card clocks in at a whopping 1721MHz Boots/1607MHz base in OC mode and that has a Air cooler. Mine boosts to 2012MHz, sits at 70C and according to GPUz is only at 102-108% TDP... So yeah, if I had to re-purchase a 1080Ti I think I'd pass on this.
  • lacklusterog 21 April 2017 02:02
    I'd say its more about the potential OC that comes with lower temps. I have my reference 1070's clocked up to 2170 or so. I wasn't able to do that when they were air cooled. This thing should clock quite higher then it ships with
  • Davie12345 21 April 2017 03:29
    It cannot based on a reference 1080 Ti due to the bios switch. So the quoted OC Mode: 1,506MHz (1,620MHz Boost) seems really really low. These cards nearly always boost far higher that advertised. Unless they are using Asus's rejects lol
  • SiggeLund 21 April 2017 06:58
    This is identical to MSI 1080ti Sea Hawk right?
