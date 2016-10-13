Trending

MSI Debuts Cubi 2 Mini-PC With Kaby Lake CPUs (Updated)

Updated: 10/13/16 4:24pm CT - The article was updated with pricing for the Cubi 2.

MSI announced that its newest mini-PC, the Cubi 2, is now available with Intel’s 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors.

The Cubi is MSI’s take on a mini-PC, and the company aims it at consumer entertainment and commercial business applications. The device features up to an Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 32GB of memory (two SODIMM slots) and support for an M.2 SSD and a 2.5-inch drive. The integrated Intel HD 620 graphics supports displays with up to 4K resolutions.

The pint-sized PC sports three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, in addition to a USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C port. Video output options include an HDMI and mini DisplayPort interface. A Realtek gigabit Ethernet port and an Intel 3168 wireless AC module with Bluetooth provide networking connectivity.

The Cubi 2 is available now starting at $299 for the Core i3 model, $379 for the i5 model and $499 for the i7 version.

ProductMSI Cubi 2
Processor Options- Intel Core i3-7100U- Intel Core i5-7200U- Intel Core i7-7500U
Memory CapacityUp to 32GB
GraphicsIntel HD 620 Graphics
Storage Capacity- M.2 Slot- 2.5-inch SATA
Networking- Realtek Gigabit Ethernet- Intel Wireless AC 3168 w/ Bluetooth
Ports- USB 3.1 Type-A (Gen1) x3- USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1)
Video Output- HDMI- Mini DisplayPort
Dimensions (L x W x H)147.9 x 155.3 x 58.6 mm
Weight~390 g
  • TadashiTG 13 October 2016 19:35
    Please don't use USB 3.1 Gen 1 crap. It's USB 3.0.
  • InvalidError 13 October 2016 20:06
    18725452 said:
    Please don't use USB 3.1 Gen 1 crap. It's USB 3.0.
    True on Type-A connectors, not so much on Type-C: with Type-C you have two sets of RX/TX pairs which allows 10Gbps aggregate bandwidth in each direction on Gen 1 (5Gbps per pair, x2) or 20Gbps on Gen 2.

    I guess MSI chose to call their 3.0-A ports "3.1 Gen 1" simply for the marketing wank.
  • Effex 13 October 2016 20:38
    It sounded good until I got to the USB 3.1g1... no thanks.
  • Eximo 13 October 2016 21:59
    What's the power brick look like, and voltage for that matter? All neat being tiny like that, but if there is an equally big power brick...
    Reply
  • spentshells 14 October 2016 00:59
    I like it but eximo has some important questions
  • sephirothmk 14 October 2016 01:01
    VESA mount support would be nice
  • Spencer_17 14 October 2016 09:19
    hmm sounds like a good idea until you realise there is something called thermal throttling, might contain the next gen cpu but the power it pushes out will be demished over extended periods of usage, i love these things getting smaller but they need to find a fix for thermal throttling
  • InvalidError 14 October 2016 11:42
    18727459 said:
    hmm sounds like a good idea until you realise there is something called thermal throttling
    The i7-7500U has a TDP of only 15W. That's well within the realm of passive cooling using modest heatsinks and thick thermal pads.
  • rwinches 14 October 2016 16:08
    Basically all are 2 core 4 thread i3s binned for speed and cache with the i7 having 4 meg vs 3 meg. But large price increase for i7 (recommended customer price) i3 $281, i5 $281, i7 $393
  • Eximo 14 October 2016 19:15
    Went to MSI's website, they also don't mention the voltage or show the power brick, and still only show the older models.

    I picked up a Lenovo stick computer a while back. It is pretty neat aside from having a decent sized USB brick for power, then needing more USB ports, so a hub.. and so on. One of these would be a useful alternative, and much faster.

    If you use a monitor with a brick, this with a brick, then need a powered USB hub you are already up to three bricks that have to go somewhere. Back to an all-in-one or laptop for simplicity.
