MSI Announces Immerse GH60 Gaming Headset

The gaming headset market is like that of all gaming peripherals--saturated. The Immerse GH60 doesn’t do much to differentiate itself, but its no-frills, all-analogue approach might be attractive to those who are just looking for something comfortable, convenient, and reliable.
The headset is a fully-closed, around-ear design with a permanently attached but retractable microphone on its left-side ear cup. The headband is a two-piece design that uses steel tension bands and a suspended cushion. The ear cups have replaceable ear pads and are attached on swiveling joints, but they don’t appear to be angle-adjustable. The cable is braided, permanently attached, and terminated with a 3.5mm, 4-pole, combination-audio jack.
When it comes to the sound quality, each ear cup holds one 50-mm dynamic driver. The integrated microphone is unidirectional, but we don’t know the type of transducer. It also doesn’t appear to have a pop filter. The cable has a permanently attached dongle that houses a headphone volume dial and a microphone mute switch.
The GH60 is packaged with a pouch, Y-splitter cable, and an interchangeable set of cloth and leather ear pads. We don’t currently have any availability and pricing information.
|Product
|MSI Immerse GH60
|Speaker Drivers
|50mm dynamic
|Speaker Impedance
|32 ohms
|Speaker Sensitivity
|96 dB ± 3 dB
|Speaker Frequency
|20Hz ~ 40kHZ
|Mic Capsule
|Unknown
|Mic Type
|Unidirectional, type unknown
|Mic Frequency
|100Hz ~ 10kHZ
|Mic Sensitivity
|-40 dB ± 3 dB
|Detachable Mic
|no
|Connectors
|3.5mm 4-pole In
|Cable Length
|2m
|Wireless
|No
|Battery Life
|N/A
|Volume Control
|Headphone volume dial
|Microphone Button
|Microphone mute switch
|Noise Cancelling
|No
|Sound Card
|None
|Accessories
|3.5mm 4-pole to 3.5mm 3-pole + 3.5mm 2-pole adapter, carry pouch, one set each of leather and cloth ear pads
|Weight
|Unknown