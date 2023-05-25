MSI Spatium M570 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSD Tops 14.1 GBps as Launch Approaches

It looks as though MSI is nearly ready to push its Spatium M570 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSD out the door. The company says it will show the SSD at its Computex booth in Taipei next week. We first saw the SSD earlier this year at MSI’s CES booth, where it hit sequential read and write speeds of 12,000 MBps and 10,000 MBps, respectively. In the months since that early look, MSI was able to ratchet up performance to place it among the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSDs for 2023.

MSI’s latest performance benchmarks from CrystalDiskMark show the Spatium M570 Pro achieving nearly 14,200 MBps in sequential reads, while sequential writes come in at just over 12,000 MBps. That puts the read performance slightly behind the T-Force Z54A but ahead in write performance. However, we must caution that there’s more to SSD performance than the raw sequential read/write speeds, but MSI is still looking very strong with this new entry into the PCIe 5.0 SSD field.

The Spatium M570 Pro uses the Phison PS5026-E26 controller, which we expect to see in the bulk of PCIe 5.0 SSDs released this year. The aforementioned T-Force Z54A used the Innogrit IG5666 controller. The SSD also uses 232-layer 2,400 MTs NAND. As with almost every PCIe 5.0 SSD we’ve seen so far, the M570 Pro features a beefy heatsink and a vapor chamber plate to maintain consistent performance under load. Without a sufficient cooling solution, PCIe 5.0 SSDs are highly susceptible to thermal throttling, which explains the elaborate setups in place.

The less performant Spatium M570 (10,000 MBps for sequential reads and writes) is already available from retailers in 1TB and 2TB capacities. For example, the 2TB Spatium M570 costs $349.99 at Newegg. However, MSI has yet to elaborate on availability for the Spatium M570 Pro other than to say that it would be available in Q2, which is quickly coming to a close.

The Spatium M570 Pro will be available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities when it launches, and we’re expecting that it will come with a generous pricing premium over its “non-Pro” sibling.