NEC Brings Lavie PC Line to the US

NEC is bringing its ultra-thin Lavie line of computers to the U.S. ahead of CES 2020. The Lavie Pro Mobile laptop, Lavie Vega laptop and Lavie Home All-in-one are the first U.S. models we’ll see.
|NEC Lavie Pro Mobile
|NEC Lavie Vega
|NEC Lavie Home All-in-One
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-8565U
|Intel Core i7-9750H
|Intel Core i7-10510U
|Graphics
|Intel UHD 620
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR3
|8GB DDR4-2666
|8GB DDR4-2666
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Intel QLC 512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane Memory
|256GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe + 3TB 5,400-rpm HDD
|Display
|13.3-inch 1920 x 1080
|15.6-inch 3840 x 2160 OLED
|27-inch 1920 x 1080, IPS
|Ports
|USB Type-A, 2x USB Type-C, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot
|2x USB Type-C, 2x Thunderbolt 3, microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
|5x USB 3.1 Type-A, microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet
|Size
|12.1 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches
|14.2 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches
|24.2 x 11.3 x 13.5 inches
|Battery
|49 Whr
|80 Whr
|N/A
|Weight
|1.9 pounds
|4.1 pounds
|23.4 pounds
|Starting Price
|$1,599.99
|$2,099.99
|$1,799.99
|Release Date
|Mar 2020
|Mar 2020
|Mar 2020
The $1,599.99 Pro Mobile comes in “bordeaux” (read, “dark red”), using an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM soldered onto the motherboard, a 512GB PCIe M.2 2280 SSD, a 13.3-inch FHD display and Wi-Fi 5.
It’s less than 15.5mm thin and weighs just 1.9 pounds with its magnesium-lithium chassis. There’s a fingerprint reader on the power button, and the design has a hinge that tilts the laptop’s keyboard forward for comfortable typing.
There’s also the more powerful Lavie Vega ($2,099.99) with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7. The 15.6-inch laptop has a 3840 x 2160 display with OLED technology. It also has a 512GB QLC SSD, 8GB of RAM (soldered onto the board) and 32GB of Intel Optane memory, which is supposed to enable quick access to the SSD. It boasts Wi-Fi 6, four far-field microphones and a “Smart Light” to show when voice assistants are working.
The Lavie Home all-in-one (AIO) bakes Intel’s Ice Lake chips (up to an Intel Core i7-10510U), 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 3TB HDD (5,400-rpm), plus a DVD drive into its 27-inch display. The 1920 x 1080 screen tilts, and this one also has Wi-Fi 6. It has far-field mics for Alexa and Cortana, and NEC says it can wake with a voice command.
Each of these devices is scheduled to launch in March 2020, so we’ll start to see how NEC performs in the U.S. in the next few months.