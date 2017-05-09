Trending

New 'Need For Speed' This Year, Coming With Offline Single-Player Mode

By EA 

In March 2016 (or the end of 2015 for those who bought it for a console), Ghost Games released Need for Speed, a full reboot of the popular racing franchise. Since its release, the studio started work on another installment in the series, and it decided to let a few details out of the bag in a blog post.

The announcement was made in part due to the overwhelming amount of feedback from fans after the release of the game. In the post , the studio mentioned that car customization, a vital part of the series, is coming back in the new game, and the feature will have a prominent role as the franchise continues to grow. Cop chases will also make a comeback, but it seems that the intensity will be turned up to give you more excitement as you try to escape custody.

In the last game, fans praised the open world and customization options, but it was bogged down by a lackluster story. The story wasn’t even the largest issue; it was the fact that players needed to connect to the Internet in order to play the game. This frustrated many fans, and it finally caught the attention of the developers. In this upcoming title, you’ll be able to play the campaign without the need for an online connection, which means that you can pause the action at any time.

On the surface, it seems that Ghost Games made some improvements to the next installment in the series. More importantly, it listened to fans to see what they liked or disliked about the reboot. The studio said the game is likely to come out by the end of 2017, and we’ll get our first glimpse of the new Need for Speed title next month at the EA Play event in Los Angeles.

  • dstarr3 09 May 2017 23:20
    Is there really such a thing as a "new NFS game" anymore?
  • waffle911 09 May 2017 23:46
    For the past few years, I could say the best Need For Speed since the original Most Wanted was the Forza Horizon series. Let's see how this holds up.
  • Richard_248 10 May 2017 01:08
    'Praised' the open world? You mean the wet world that looked like the entire population evacuated the city from a forthcoming hurricane.
  • OriginFree 10 May 2017 03:40
    Unless I get my Britain or Germany or Italy Unleashed that we were hinted at after Porsche Unleashed back in the day I don't care. And I know I'm in the minority but drifting is what happens when something goes wrong ... not an acceptable forced game experience.
  • audie-tron25 10 May 2017 03:52
    Hopefully this is a reboot for the series. The remake "NFS Most Wanted" was pretty good but not entirely an authentic NFS for my tastes. I really wanted to like NFS (2015) but I struggled with some of its glitches (mainly falling through the ground due to high demands on hardware) and the story didn't have much direction. I would have liked a greater focus on classic cars (both Euro and JDM) but apart from that, I really did like the core themes of the game. Some people didn't like the environment but I thought it added to the game (especially night only, although weather variation could have been alright).
  • Lucky_SLS 10 May 2017 04:40
    u want a good open world racing game? look at Burnout Paradise. its a shame they scraped the series :(
  • derekullo 10 May 2017 05:34
    19670488 said:
    'Praised' the open world? You mean the wet world that looked like the entire population evacuated the city from a forthcoming hurricane.

    I was in New Orleans a day before Hurricane Katrina and it did look eerie seeing 0 cars on the road.
    (Your post reminded me of that)

    It does fit most of the need for speed games now that I think about it.

    Although as soon as you add pedestrians to the game it pretty much becomes Grand Theft Auto

    I've always been more of a Gran Turismo person but at least they can say;

    It's A Race Track

  • cats_Paw 10 May 2017 08:46
    Need for speed is one of those franchises that has sometimes something good, sometimes not.

    I am currently replaying NFS Carbon and I still love the game (even with old graphics).
    I Didn't like most of the other NFS that came out after that (with undercover being kinda ok).

    In my book, if they remade NFS underground 2 with good graphics, better audio and perhaps 1-2 additional modes it would be a great hit.
  • 3ogdy 10 May 2017 11:52
    Need For Speed Underground 2 was and is by far the best one they've released. The whole race simulation crap and the stuff that has come out after Carbon just wasn't as good.
  • dstarr3 10 May 2017 13:32
    19671123 said:
    u want a good open world racing game? look at Burnout Paradise. its a shame they scraped the series :(

    The Burnout Paradise team made NFS:MW and Hot Pursuit (the second ones), and it shows in a lot of ways.
