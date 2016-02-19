PC Specs And Supported Wheels Available For ‘Need for Speed’

Last week, the developers at Ghost Games announced that the PC version of Need for Speed will come out on March 17. Now, the developers released the PC specs as well as a list of supported racing wheels for the upcoming game.

The traditional “minimum” and “recommended” specs are below, but Ghost Games decided to provide a little more information about each configuration. The minimum spec will let you play the game at 720p and 60 frames per second. If you want to play at 1080p and 60 frames per second, you can look at the recommended section. One of the new features on the PC version of the game is the ability to play at 4K. Obviously, you’ll need a slightly more powerful build compared to the recommended spec.

Need for Speed Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i3-4130 (3.4 GHz, Haswell) or equivalent with 4 hardware threads Intel Core i5-4690 (3.5 GHz, Haswell) or equivalent with 4 hardware threads GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti , AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 2GB of memory Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290 or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 4GB of memory RAM 6 GB 8 GB Storage 30 GB 30 GB OS Windows 7 or later (64-bit) Windows 7 or later (64-bit)

The PC version also includes support for racing wheels from Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec. The list is made up of eight models — three from Logitech, four from Thrustmaster and one from Fanatec.

Logitech G27Logitech G29Logitech G920Thrustmaster TXThrustmaster T150Thrustmaster T300Thrustmaster T500Fanatec CSR

In addition to 4K resolution and wheel support, the PC version will include unlocked framerates. The game was delayed to give more time for the developers to include the extra features, and it seems that the extra time was worth the effort. The PC and console versions will also get another upgrade in the form of manual transmission for all cars.

As an extra reward, the PC copy will include all of the free updates and improvements that made their way to the console, such as the Icons and Legends packs. The Showcase update, which came out a few weeks ago, will launch shortly after the PC version comes out.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.