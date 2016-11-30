Netflix Deals Another Blow To Piracy With Mobile Video Downloads

Strike another reason to pirate TV shows off your list. Netflix now offers local download options for mobile device users, which means you can watch your favorite shows and movies anywhere without having to worry about chewing up expensive mobile data or maintaining a stable internet connection.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu go a long way in convincing people who pirate TV and movies not to bother. When you have access to a robust library of unlimited, affordable, on-demand content, there’s not much incentive to steal.

One of the only advantages to pirated content is its ability to access it locally, without the need for an internet connection right then and there. Streaming services require a solid network connection to watch videos, which limits where and when you can access content. You may want to watch a movie at the cabin or catch a TV show on a plane, but unless you have a locally saved file, you'll probably be tough out of luck.

Netflix said its costumers often say that they want to continue binge watching their favorite content when they’re on the go, but mobile internet is expensive. So the company took the bold move of addressing that issue by enabling local downloads of its video library for mobile users.

Netflix rolled out the downloads feature on November 30 to all subscription levels. If you have a Netflix account, you can download and store copies of Netflix content onto Android and iOS devices. The download service is not available for the desktop client. (We suspect this limitation is a countermeasure to curb the illegal distribution of the service's videos.)

The download feature isn’t available for everything in Netflix’s large catalog, but the selection is by no means sparse. You can already find dozens of TV shows, movies, and documentaries in the “Available for Download” section, and Netflix said it has “more on the way.”

The Netflix local download feature is live now. Simply download or update the mobile app to gain access to the new feature. Why would you pirate when great content is this accessible?