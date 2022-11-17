New Intel Driver Delivers Up To 8 Percent Performance Uplift On Arc GPUs

Intel has released a new GPU graphics driver for the Arc A770 and Arc A750, version 31.0.101.3802 (opens in new tab), that optimizes many games with minor performance improvements. Plus, there are several fixes issues surrounding nine titles. It might not be the blazing-fast driver update we were all hoping for, but it's a step in the right direction.

For game support, Intel has added four new titles to this new driver, including Sonic Frontiers, Marvel's Spiderman: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and Dysterra.

Regarding game performance improvements, Intel has optimized eight titles, featuring a 3% boost at 1440P Epic settings in Chorus, an 8% FPS improvement to Dirt 5 at Ultra High settings, 3% improvements at 1080P and 1440P Ultra settings in Far Cry 6. There’s also a 3% improvement in Forza Horizon 5 in both 1080P with Extreme settings and 1440P with High settings and a 7% FPS boost to Ghostwire Tokyo at 1440P with Cinematic settings and a 5% improvement at 1080P in Gotham Nights with the Highest preset setting.

Finally, Intel added a 3% FPS boost to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at 1080P with Ultra settings, 1440P with High settings, and Sniper Elite 5 with a 3% boost at 1080P Ultra settings.

Again, these improvements aren't significant, but they're better than nothing and show Intel focusing on ironing out Intel's driver optimization issues, which are plaguing performance issues on its Arc Alchemist GPUs.

For bug fixes, Intel fixes a ray-traced reflection bug in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered that can cause the application to crash, a bug in Total War: Warhammer III where color corruption can occur in certain regions on Game Pass and a bug fix for Saints Row where black corruption can happen in missions such as 'Observe and Report.'

Another bug fix about Overwatch 2 fixes minor intermittent hitching or stuttering during gameplay, a fix for Deathloop where vertical line corruption can occur with ray tracing enabled, and another in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, which fixes flickering in-game menus.

For the last three, Intel fixed a bug in Battlefield 2042 where the game can crash when entering a match. Next, in Hitman, Intel fixed a bug where texture corruption can occur in the training model. Finally, the driver delivers a Diablo 2: Resurrected fix for black square corruption occurring in some areas of Act 2.

Check out the rest of the patch notes for a list of known issues with this patch. (opens in new tab)