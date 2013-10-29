MacBook Pros Plagued With Keyboard, Trackpad Problems

Apple tends to have a reputation for great build quality and products that "just work", but the 13-inch Retina Display MacBook Pro are apparently running into some problems. Quite a few people have reported that the keyboard and trackpad stop working and cause the entire system to lock-up. Users are reporting different solutions, some claiming that closing the lid works, others say a hard reset is the only way to bring the computer back to life.

Running the 4th generation Intel Core processors, whether the software or the hardware is the source of the problem is unclear.

Some users have posted the following error message: "The USB device Apple Internal Keyboard / Trackpad (Port 5 of Hub at 0x14000000) may have caused a wake by issuing a remote wakeup (2)."