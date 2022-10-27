New Nvidia Drivers Support 3060 Ti GDDR6X and 3060 8GB

Nvidia has launched (opens in new tab) a new Game Ready Driver for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users that delivers optimizations for a handful of new games, and DLSS 3.0 support to the popular F1 22. But the highlight here is probably the addition of official support for the quietly rolled out new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Plus GDDR6X and RTX 3060 8GB GPUs.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Victoria 3, and WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game are all getting official support and optimizations in Nvidia’s GeForce Game Ready Driver version 526.47 – WHQL. Sackboy is an iconic and wonderfully stylized Sony PlayStation title which arrives on PC today. On GeForce PCs, gamers will be able to take advantage of Nvidia DLSS 2, to boost the frame rates sapped by ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced ambient occlusion effects by as much as 2.5x.

The other newly supported titles include Victoria 3, a society building grand strategy title which takes its name from the Victoria era, and is thus set in the exciting and transformative 19th century (out now). Meanwhile, WRC Generations claims to be the "most comprehensive, realistic and demanding rally simulation." It includes all the cars from the 2022 WRC championship for your rally driving fun (releases Nov 3).

If you enjoy playing F1 22 and own a GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card, you may be excited to learn that this new driver also adds DLSS 3 options to the game. Codemasters and Electronic Arts’ racer boasts graphical finery such as ray-traced opaque reflections, transparent reflections, ambient occlusion, and shadows so the DLSS 2 implementation was already welcome, but the introduction of DLSS 3 is said to facilitate 4K at over 120 FPS on RTX 40 GPUs that have remained smoke-free. The update to add DLSS 3 support in the F1 22 game will arrive on Oct. 31.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Lastly, the new driver has added GeForce Experience optimal settings for eight more games along with the usual handful of bug fixes, which you can read about in the release notes.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Imperial Edition Bundle

Are you attracted to buy a graphics card due to the games bundle? A quick Tom’s Hardware office straw poll result showed no one had ever felt inspired enough by a bundle to change their purchase intent. However, if you were already going to buy an Nvidia RTX 30 ‘Ampere’ GPU at this late stage in its lifecycle, and are a Warhammer devotee, fate might be smiling at you.



In this new bundle you get the Steam digital copy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Nov. 30 unlock), and a bunch of digital goods and in-game currency. This promotion runs from today until Dec. 8, and there are the usual conditions and other qualifying product restrictions (opens in new tab) which are worth looking through. We noticed was that the RTX 3050 doesn’t make the grade for this bundle, as it applies solely to purchases of a qualifying “RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3060 desktop or GPU.”