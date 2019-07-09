Nvidia's Latest Drivers Are (Super) Ready for DX12

Credit: NvidiaNvidia today released new Game Ready Drivers with improved performance via DirectX 12 in several games, compatibility with the new Nvidia Super graphics cards that debuted today and support for three additional monitors certified as G-Sync Compatible.

The improved DirectX 12 support affects performance in Metro Exodus, Strange Brigade and Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Nvidia said that its latest drivers improved performance in these titles by a combined average of 16% over its previous driver. The actual improvement varies between games--Metro Exodus was said to get up to a 31% bump with the new driver--and will depend on system configurations.

But these drivers aren't just supposed to improve performance in three games that came out months ago. They also boast support for the new RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super graphics cards that debuted today. (The RTX 2080 Super is expected to follow later this month.) The Super line is essentially a mid-generation bump to Turing graphics cards.

Nvidia said the new drivers also introduce support for three new G-Sync Compatible monitors: the LG 34GL750, HP 25mx and HP Omen X25f. The vendor introduced this program in January to certify monitors that weren't specifically made for the adaptive sync technology to run G-Sync. Nvidia claims that very monitor added to the program has been thoroughly tested against its quality standards.

The new GeForce Game Ready 431.36 WHQL drivers are available now via the GeForce Experience companion app and Nvidia's website. Nvidia also maintains a list of all G-Sync Compatible monitors on its website, which you can check out here.