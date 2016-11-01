Nintendo Defines The Switch, Plans Pre-Launch Event For January 2017

Following the announcement of the Nintendo Switch, there was some confusion as to whether the system should be considered a home game console or a hand-held. Both are technically accurate, but Nintendo has now clarified what the Switch is and what we should call its various parts.

The Nintendo Switch is a home console that primarily consists of four components. The most important of these is officially designated the Nintendo Switch Console, which looks like a tablet. This console can be plugged into the Nintendo Switch Dock to connect to a TV and other devices.

Nintendo has branded Switch Console’s primary controllers have been branded “Joy-Con (L)” and “Joy-Con (R)." The Joy-Con can be used in several modes: The controllers can be latched onto the left- or right-side of the system and used similar to the Wii U tablet; they can also be used as wireless controllers by themselves or by connecting to the Joy-Con Grip. Although the Joy-Con are typically used as two pieces of a single controller, they can also function as separate controllers for two players. This is probably the most unique aspect of the setup.

To build excitement for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo plans to hold an event called the “Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017” on January 13, 2017 at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center. After the event, Nintendo will allow guests to try the system, and it will let the public go hands-on with the Switch at the exhibition center on January 14 and 15.

Nintendo anticipates sales of the Switch to reach 2 million units globally during the console’s first month of sales. The system is still expected to be released in March 2017.