Nintendo Announces OLED Switch, $349 in October

Following months of speculation, Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), which will feature a 7-inch OLED display, better audio and a wider kickstand. It will launch on October 8, 2021 for $349.99.
Other enhancements include 64GB of internal storage (up from 32GB on the standard switch) a dock with a built-in wired LAN port. It will come with either a white dock and matching white Joy-Con controllers, or a black dock and neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers.
The larger display is achieved with thinner bezels, and the OLED model is just 0.1 inches longer than the original, and otherwise offers the same dimensions.
The 7-inch OLED display still has the same resolution of 1280 x 720p, quashing some of the rumors of a "Switch Pro" with a higher resolution display.
In its tech specs, Nintendo only lists an "Nvidia Custom Tegra processor," so we don't yet know if it's any different than the one in the Switch and Switch Lite. Tom's Hardware has reached out to Nintendo for clarification. But in TV mode, it still only outputs up to 1080p, suggesting similar hardware.
With a 4,310 mAh battery, Nintendo quotes a wide battery life range of 4.5 to 9 hours, the same as the original Switch.
Nintendo still lists the current Switch at $249.99 and the Switch Lite at $199.99 on a page to compare the consoles, suggesting that those models will continue to be available.
If anything this probably points to a brand new console in a couple of years.
And either keep the same res and go with a 6000 mAh battery or go 1080P and a 5,000 mAh battery
What you're asking for is "Too Expensive" for Nintendo's tastes.
They don't want to charge a "Break Even" pricing for their consoles, they want to make a profit with each unit sold.
I think they'll contact Samsung and work with AMD again on a custom ARM Mobile SoC with Radeon Graphics.
This way they can maintain backwards compatibility through ARM Architecture with the updated ARM SoC.
Every Console maker has dabbled with nVIDIA and gotten burned by nVIDIA at some point and refused to work with them again.
Sony with PS3
MS with the Original Xbox
Nintendo now with "The Switch".
Every company must taste that horrible working relationship before they feel the nVIDIA burn.
Hell, even Apple doesn't want to do business with nVIDIA after Bump-Gate.
Many of us still remember that.
*MSRP is $299.99, not $249. It says so right in the Nintendo article you linked, Toms.