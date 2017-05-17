Trending

Noctua Spins Up Its New A-Series Fans And Accessories

By Components 

Noctua announced the expansion of its A-series premium cooling fan line with the addition of new 200mm, 120mm, and 40mm models. In addition to the new fans, the company also introduced a new fan controller, anti-vibration mounts, and S-ATA power adaptor cable.

Noctua CEO Roland Mossig had this to say about the company’s latest additions to the A-series line, :

Customers have been asking us for 20cm and slim 12cm fans for years, but meeting the quality standard users have come to expect from Noctua fans in these form factors has proven very challenging, so it took us quite some time to make sure that these fans live up to our name. The NF-A4x20 has been conceived following requests by our industrial clients who are looking for a 40mm fan that provides superior performance in pressure-demanding applications as compared to the existing NF-A4x10.

At first you might think "what's the big deal about a 200mm fan?" According to Noctua, designing a high quality fan of that size isn't as easy as it sounds. The company said the mass of a 200mm impeller is about four times greater than that of its 120mm fans. Through the use of a new fiberglass reinforced polypropylene material, designers were able to reduce the mass of the NF-A20 impeller by 26%. In addition, the diameter of the axis and the bearing were increased from 3mm to 4mm to better distribute the load over a larger bearing surface.

Water cooling aficionados and system builders will definitely appreciate the new NF-A12x15 fan. Measuring 120 x 120 x 15mm these fans are ideal for use with water cooling systems with limited space or cramped cases. Often times, radiator and all-in-one cooler placement is restricted in smaller chassis due to lack of space. By cutting 10mm off the thickness of its standard 120mm fans, Noctua was able to create a cooling fan that fits in tight spaces while still providing 54cfm of airflow.

Conversely, where the NF-A12x15 fan was slimmed down, the company doubled the thickness of its 40 x 40 x 10mm fans to 40 x 40 x 20mm for applications that require higher pressure performance such as rack mounted servers and other devices like routers, DVRs, and NAS enclosures. All the aforementioned fans share Noctua's signature features such as Flow Acceleration Channels, Advanced Acoustic Optimisation (AAO) frames, SSO2 bearings, and an MTTF rating of more than 150,000 hours and a six-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

In addition to the new cooling fans, Noctua also added a new fan controller for up to three 4-pin PWM fans. The controller can be used to manually control fan speed from 0 to 100% or work in tandem with 4-pin PWM headers to allow fans to run slower than the motherboard's PWM setting. The company also announced new silicone anti-vibration mounts that work with both standard open and closed corner fans 10mm to 25mm in thickness. Finally, there is a new SATA to 4-pin power adaptor cable for those of you that want to run high-wattage fans directly from the SATA connectors on your power supply.

Noctua said all of the new products are currently shipping and will be available shortly. Manufacturer suggested retail prices are as follows:

NF-A20 PWM$30
NF-A20 FLX$30
NF-A12x15 PWM$20
NF-A12x15 FLX$20
NF-A4x20 PWM$15
NF-A4x20 FLX$15
NF-A4x20 PWM  5V$15
NF-A4x20 FLX  5V$15
NA-FC1$20
NA-SAV3$8
NA-SAV4$8
NA-SAC5$8
32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 17 May 2017 21:46
    200mm Noctua fan, awww yes.
    Reply
  • tntom 17 May 2017 22:34
    So glad to hear of new products that are not just adding RGB LEDs to a fan. I splurged and purchased 3 Noctua fans for my build and they have been rock solid and extremely quiet. glad to hear they put the extra engineering into the 200mm fans.
    Reply
  • bit_user 17 May 2017 23:40
    Noctua is more expensive, but definitely better than everything else I've tried. Now, I wouldn't use anything else.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 18 May 2017 00:39
    19703331 said:
    200mm Noctua fan, awww yes.
    Yeah after reading this article now I'm thinking hmm... now I have the option of buying a case that takes a 200mm fan. New possibilities!
    Reply
  • Th3pwn3r 18 May 2017 01:04
    If only they could drop that horrible color scheme or add a basic black so I would use them in my BeQuiet! Dark Pro 900 case. Their Redux series are complete garbage, I have purchased two of them and they have 100% failure rate within the first couple of DAYS.
    Reply
  • bit_user 18 May 2017 01:35
    19703863 said:
    If only they could drop that horrible color scheme or add a basic black so I would use them in my BeQuiet! Dark Pro 900 case. Their Redux series are complete garbage, I have purchased two of them and they have 100% failure rate within the first couple of DAYS.
    I was just about to mention their Redux Series. I was also attracted by their colors, but stopped as soon as I noticed the differences in the specs.

    Sorry to hear about your experience, but thanks for sharing. It's a shame they couldn't extend their quality standards to that price point.
    Reply
  • falchard 18 May 2017 02:04
    Thank goodness they increased the length of the anti-vibration mounts. On my last Noctua fan, I had trouble pulling 1 through due to it's position in the case and length.
    Reply
  • Memhorder 18 May 2017 03:15
    mmmm that lovely brown on brown that doesn't blend in with anything
    Reply
  • warmon6 18 May 2017 03:27
    Man it's about time they brought out the 120mm size 15mm thick fans!

    Been hearing about they were designing some in 2014 and I been wanting to put some in my ITX system that i built in 2015.
    Reply
  • 18 May 2017 03:31
    Noctua fans are ugly, and ugly. That said, I wouldn't use anything else. Function over flash, every time. RGB can go to hell.
    Reply