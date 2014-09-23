Trending

Nvidia To Support G-Sync Alternative Adaptive-Sync? Nvidia Says No

By AMD 

Is it possible that Nvidia will support the Adaptive-Sync technology that AMD has been pushing?

Normally, when we hear about Project Freesync, the news comes from AMD, but today we spotted something about the green team's part in the conundrum. According to SweClockers.com, Nvidia revealed that it will be supporting monitors with the upcoming Adaptive-Sync technology.

As a recap, last year Nvidia launched its Proprietary G-Sync technology, which aims to reduce stuttering, tearing and input lag on gaming monitors. Since then, AMD has been working hard on its Project Freesync, which is the company's effort to leverage industry standards in order to bring an open alternative to the world.

Back in May, VESA announced that it added the Adaptive-Sync protocol as an option to the DisplayPort 1.2a specification enabling an open frame-synchronization technique. There are no Adaptive-Sync enabled monitors on the market yet, although we expect to see them arrive around the holiday period or early next year.

Whether the report on SweClockers.com is accurate remains unknown, although given that the Adaptive-Sync standard isn't expected to cost all that much, AMD might just have forced Nvidia's hand. When we reached out to Nvidia for a comment, the company flatly denied that the rumor is true and told us that "NVIDIA is solely focused on delivering the best gaming experience with G-SYNC—which is shipping and available today from leading monitor OEMs."

Naturally, we hope that Nvidia will support Adaptive-Sync someday, because if both of the major graphics cards vendors support it, it won't be long until we see it as a standard on most monitors, eliminating a display problem that shouldn't have been a problem in the first place once and for all.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lelutinbanni 23 September 2014 16:13
    Nvidia is the Apple of the GPU market !
    Reply
  • zanny 23 September 2014 16:26
    Nvidia is the Apple of the GPU market !

    Now I'm no Apple fan, but at least they open source their core projects - Bonjour, Cups, LLVM, etc all through Darwin. Nvidia's GPU ISAs are proprietary so you cannot even try writing your own drivers for them. That is entirely unheard of in most other semiconductor fields.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 23 September 2014 16:54
    Well it does make since that NVidia doesn't support it, since they would be loosing money on there G-sync monitors so that I can see.

    I hope that this will be a industry standard soon, since I believe we've needed a frame rate update for not just games, but movies and videos.
    Reply
  • salgado18 23 September 2014 17:00
    All it takes is Intel supporting it, then it will be standard in no time, and Nvidia will have to follow.
    Reply
  • crisan_tiberiu 23 September 2014 17:20
    so, Nvidia's mentality is" if you want the hardware to work properly (GPU+Monitor) then you have to pay extra". Thats gg. Because screen tearing for LCDs was not wanted in the first place but they didnt have a proper solution for it.
    Reply
  • hannibal 23 September 2014 19:48
    Nvidia can wait. They can sell expensive g-sync chips and wait until adaptive sync is popular enough and then make transition... They know how to make busines!
    I would wait, untill we really can compare 120 Hz gsync and adaptive sync monitors. And then decide what to do. The competition will make good to the prices of g-sync also! It may always be more expensive and in long run it may be possible that adaptive sync wins because all other gpu makers are going to use it. In PC world it is very hard to win market with monopoly/closed systems. It is bad for customers, so they/we normally defend ourselves from them.
    Reply
  • tobalaz 23 September 2014 19:49
    Look, I was all for Gsync but adding at least $200 to an already $400 monitor to make it work?
    Sheesh! That's crazy!
    I never had screen tearing issues with my old 100 lb 24" CRT. (didn't have much energy left after hauling it up and down stairs either, lol)
    I agree with sal, all its going to take to get something standardized is getting Intel behind it, they have more GPUs and CPUs in systems across the planet then anyone else, and since AMD and Intel already have several cross licenses in place concerning x86 it shouldn't be a stretch to get Intel to bite on something for free that makes their own products better as well, which in turn forces Nvidia to adopt it as well or get left behind.
    Gsync was a terrific idea, and like Mantle, it forced others to make changes that benefit us all, whether we embrace that early tech or not.
    Reply
  • none12345 23 September 2014 19:54
    Man on this alone, i probably wont even consider nvidia for my next graphics upgrade. Which is sad, considering how many of their cards ive bought over the years.
    Reply
  • none12345 23 September 2014 19:59
    Gsync is good not because of gsync, but because it brought a long standing issue to the foreground. AMD solved it the correct way, using something that is already in the standard vs using hundreds of dollars of add on hardware to get it to work. This should be a no brainer. Use the standard, get the problem sorted once and for all at very little or no additional cost to the consumer.

    Just like mantle isnt good because its mantle. It brought attention to a long standing problem. It doesnt have to take hold, because directx and opengl will get their arse into gear and address the problem as well, and the industry will be better for it.
    Reply
  • CraigN 23 September 2014 20:36
    Just leaving this post from an ASUS rep on their boards here, especially since "Adaptive Sync" is not as cheap to implement as everyone thinks.

    This not 'ASUS official' - it's just a bit of background info on the machinations of product development to help our fans understand more. We love all our partners equally and wish only the best consumer choice

    Having an 'industry standard' is only a first step. It doesn't suddenly make everyone jump onboard unfortunately. Now VESA is onboard though, things will get rolling, but it will not likely be fast.

    Also, this doesn't take into account LCD/display companies are already deeply invested in 'more popular' technologies with more extensive market applications: 21:9, touchscreen, 4K, curved displays etc (remember they are not gamers).

    Adaptive refresh needs a ASIC display IC physical redesign, not just a firmware update. This means silicon redesign, tape out, manuf, testing, firmware - the lot. AFAIK that's typically 12 months FROM NOW to get it on our hands (but I dont work for IC companies, so I dont know their roadmaps) - let alone 6 more months of product dev work to actually make a retail display. And that's all IF display IC manuf. decided to update for 1.2a, and not just wait for 1.3 (business speak: If company bean counters ask "why would you pay for two updates, when 1.2a rolls into 1.3 anyway?" how do you justify it?)
    Not just display ICs, but LCD firmwares and GPU drivers too. AMD will obv support it, Intel has yet to publicly commit to any of it (go ask them), and Nvidia is (so far) backing its own solution as it is also yet to officially comment (again, go talk to them).

    I expect Nvidia has been working on GSync for a year+ before they showed it last Nov - remember they use an FPGA not ASIC IC, so time to market is faster, but FPGAs are v.v.expensive. And 9 months after first show we're only now just getting ready to ship hardware. That's the kind of timescales we're looking at. So anyone thinking any display manuf. will magically pop out a display to compete with Gsync this year is mistaken: my educated guess is that GSync is your only choice until very likely well into 2015.

    Short term:
    Until further notice we are committed to GSync and PG278Q, as logically it's the only market ready technology. Given our close working relationship with Nvidia, we're hugely confident that PG278Q will still be the best possible GSync LCD on the market.

    Medium term:
    ASUS is standards agnostic: Freesync/GSync - we will work with all parties and investigate everything (that's no commitment either way). At the very least, this VESA 1.2a/1.3 will give great consumer choice!

    Long term:
    Will GSync and Freesync ultimately converge? Who knows. That bridge is ~years away.

    I'd love to see a standard adaptive refresh monitor that's GPU agnostic (as we make all AMD/Intel/NV hardware), but that's long long term. If you bought PG278 this year, whatever happens in 'long term' will likely be your replacement!
    Reply