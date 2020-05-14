Nvidia Confirms Ampere Will Come To Both GeForce and Data Center Graphics Cards

As reported by MarketWatch, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed in a media briefing prior to GTC 2020 that the chipmaker will use the latest Ampere microarchitecture for all of its next-generation graphics cards.

Huang's announcement is an important one as this is the first time that Nvidia will unify all its products under a single microarchitecture. The prior generation of graphics cards, for example, used two different microarchitectures; Turing for GeForce and Quadro desktop offerings and Volta for the data center Tesla models. That is a thing of the past as the upcoming GeForce, Quadro and Tesla portfolio will all leverage Ampere.

Unfortunately, Nvidia didn't reveal any details about Ampere-powered GeForce graphics card. Nevertheless, Huang was quoted saying that "there’s great overlap in the architecture, but not in the configuration."

You can catch GTC 2020 keynote on the Nvidia's Youtube page at 6 a.m. PT.