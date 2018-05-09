New GeForce Driver Supports ‘D2: Warmind,’ ‘Conan Exiles,’ ‘PoE II: Deadfire’

by
6 Comments

Nvidia released a new driver with support for several brand-new games and expansions, including Destiny 2: Warmind, Conan Exiles, and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.

The new GeForce driver version 397.64 provides the best possible performance for the just-released games, but it also added support for Microsoft Surface Books, which use mobile Nvidia graphics cards for its dedicated GPU. SLI support was also added or improved (Nvidia wasn’t specific) for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and GRIP.

The driver also resolved several issues, including God ray intensity problems after forcing MSAA using the Nvidia Control Panel in GTAV, experiencing a black screen when exiting Starcraft 2 with Kepler-based GPUs, and connectivity issues on SLI GTX 1780 Ti graphics setups when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors.

Innocently enough, Nvidia makes mention of a resolved issue involving GeForce GTX 1060s encountering a Code 43 error in the Windows Device Manager. This could be associated with problems some GTX 1060 users were reporting after the previous driver update, where people were seeing unending reboot cycles after updating. Other various errors and Windows 10 issues (including a problem where the driver may get removed after the PC has been left idle for long periods of time) were also resolved. You can read the full release notes here.

You can download the new GeForce graphics driver from Nvidia’s website.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
6 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • gamerguy319
    I don't think that the GTX 1780 Ti exists yet. Though I wish it did!
  • thrakazog
    I'm sure the code 43 error was just a small mistake. Nvidia probably configured the driver for the one GTX 1060 they make, but not the OTHER GTX 1060 they also make. They just got confused. I'm sure it won't happen with the two GTX 1030's they make.....
  • Gh0stWalker
    I have gone part way to implementing a driver/framework matrix installer. This version of this driver (Tesla, quadro, amd, geforce) for this platform (w10,w7, linuxen, bsd,osx, docker), and this version of that framework (CUDA, cuDNN etc). Turns out it is not that bad, hardware profiles under wXP would have been nice, thanks for killing them off MSNSA... Anaconda environments help, as does wrangling path and environment variables, registry keys are entropically difficult without a robust differencing mechanism - no easy thing. Easier to do under linux, for the moment. Drivers in 'kernel' cause issues though, as do excessively restrictive header files. The latest incarnation of vs2017 has broken a lot of things... It IS possible to get cuda examples running on VS2017, compiling *without updating* previous incarnations (vs2015, vs2013, vs2010 e.g.) CASLR and ASLR ameliorations have covertly broken a lot of things (linking to non-canon libraries and tools under OSX for example). We live in very difficult times as developers, unless we swallow the paywalled cool-aid and go into the cloud, we are faced with massive regression and combinatorial complexities designed to break us. This applies especially if you are an alien, non-minority (in other words deemed not in vogue by the powers of spin orchestrating and hiding all of this in plain sight). Containerisation will only get you so far, especially if you want CUDA, uninvestigated for games. If you get the layers of frameworks right, you can do Tensorflow accelerated in a Container - which is very difficult to keep going though, when you have little Russian dollies pissing over everything. But it can be done! I am surprised some anarchistic types have not seen the opportunity for implementing such a devops tool for the consumer - could be worth a buck or two...
Display All 6 comments
Most Popular
  1. Nvidia Ends Notorious GeForce Partner Program
  2. AMD Greets Windows 10 Update With Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.4.1
  3. Nvidia Releases GeForce 397.31 WHQL Driver For 'BattleTech' And 'Frostpunk'
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.