Nvidia Drivers 191.07 Boost Your Games

Nvidia has released new WHQL-certified drivers for GeForce 6, 7, 8, 9, 100, and 200-series desktop GPUs and Ion desktop GPUs.

One thing that gamers always hope for with new driver releases is increased game performance – free speed upgrades through the magic of software.

Nvidia's release notes for 191.07 list the following new features:

· Adds support for OpenGL 3.2 for GeForce 8, 9, 100, and 200-series GPUs and ION GPUs.

· Accelerates performance in several gaming applications. The following are examples of improvements measured with version 191.07 drivers vs. version 190.62 drivers (results will vary depending on your GPU, system configuration, and game settings):

Up to 12% performance increase in ARMA 2

Up to 8% performance increase in Batman: Arkham Asylum with GPU PhysX enabled

Up to 50% performance increase in Call of Juarez: Blood in Bound with SLI enabled

Up to 14% performance increase in Fallout 3 (indoor scenes) with antialiasing enabled

Up to 10% performance increase in Far Cry 2 (DX9 version) with antialiasing enabled

Up to 34% performance increase in Prototype with antialiasing enabled

· Adds SLI support for Aion, Darkfall, Dawn of Magic 2: Time of Shadows, Dreamkiller, Fuel, Majesty 2: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Need for Speed: Shift and more.

· Includes numerous bug fixes, including the following key fix (additional bug fixes can be found in the release notes on the documentation tab): For graphics cards supporting multiple clock states, 3D clocks correctly return to 2D clocks after exiting a 3D application.

Grab the new drivers right here.