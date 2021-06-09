Nvidia Hotfix Driver Fixes BSOD Issue With Turing, Kepler Graphics Cards

Right ahead of the release of the RTX 3070 Ti tomorrow, Nvidia released a new GeForce Hotfix driver last night. Version 466.74 fixes a DCP Watchdog Violation error affecting some systems with Kepler and Turing-based graphics cards and causing the dreaded blue screen of death (BSOD).

The affected GPUs include the GTX 600/700/16 series, as well as the RTX 20 series.

Those who have managed to snag one of Nvidia's latest best graphics cards, the RTX 30 series, and those who own 900 series Maxwell cards are not affected.

If you are unaffected by the issue, you may save some time by skipping the hotfix and waiting for tomorrow, when a new driver will likely come out to support the RTX 3070 Ti. The new driver should have the hotfix built in, plus some game optimizations and support.

You can download Nvidia's driver here.