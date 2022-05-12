Nvidia Releases Launch Day Driver for 'Evil Dead' With DLSS

Nvidia has launched a new Game Ready Driver for GeForce graphics card owners. Today's driver, officially known as 'Release 510 Driver for Windows, Version 512.77 WHQL', provides launch day support for Evil Dead: The Game, Dolmen and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong. Nvidia highlights that Evil Dead: The Game, which launches on PC tomorrow, includes support for DLSS.

The Evil Dead is an iconic horror franchise, with a splash of dark humor, which debuted on the silver screen in 1981. A sequel came in the form of Evil Dead II in 1987, followed by Army of Darkness in 1992, and most recently Evil Dead in 2013. The game doesn't seem to be based upon any particular movie, but is set in the familiar theatrical locations featuring a team in a third person melee shooter survival horror game. Pre-release gameplay videos show lots of zombie murder featuring weapons such as axes, knives, chainsaws, pistols and shotguns. Both co-op and PVP modes will be available.

In the video above you can see a bit of the in-game action. However, Nvidia's video is more to showcase the impact of its real-time ray tracing and DLSS technologies. In particular it highlights that an RTX PC system which can run Evil Dead: The Game at 4K at over 70fps will be able to run it with RTX On and DLSS at over 110fps. In its blog post, Nvidia says that this means "all users with a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or above [can] play Evil Dead: The Game at over 60 FPS at 4K."

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Massive Work Studio’s horror-action-RPG, Dolmen, launches May 20th with Game Ready support. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong launches on May 19th, with support already provided in this GeForce driver.

Adobe Premiere Pro Crashing Fix

Sure, Nvidia is focusing on games. However, the driver release notes includes details of an important fix for video editors. If previously you were suffering from intermittent DirectX related crashes when using Premiere Pro on your Nvidia-GPU based system this driver might be very welcome.

Three other fixes are mentioned in the release notes related to; Dolby Atmos playback over HDMI 2.1, issues with the Club 3D CAC 1085 dongle, and VR headsets not being detected using a GeForce RX 3090 Ti.

In other recent Nvidia driver news, we feel compelled to highlight that Nvidia recently open sourced its Linux drivers. Hit the link to learn more and find links to user and development resources.