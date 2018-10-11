Nvidia 20-Series Laptop GPUs Coming Early 2019 - Report
Nvidia's new lineup of GPUs for laptops could launch in 2019 with a possible announcement at CES in January, according to an anonymous source speaking to Wccftech.
The report suggests that the lineup will include the RTX 2070 Mobility, RTX 2070 Max-Q Mobility, RTX 2060 Ti Mobility, RTX 2060 Mobility, RTX 2050 Ti Mobility and RTX 2050 Mobility. The RTX 2080 Max-Q is likely to release a bit later, according to the report.
There are a few reasons to be skeptical, including the lack of a 2060 Max-Q and the inclusion of a 2060 Ti. There was no xx60 Ti in either the 900 or 1000 series. Neither are disqualifying, but they don't match existing trends. The other big grain of salt to take is the naming scheme; Wccftech didn't specifically name them as RTX cards, so it's possible we may see GTX labeling return. Either way, take these reports as serious rumors.
If the report is correct, only the RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 will have Max-Q models, which are meant to run more efficiently in terms of power usage, thermals and design.
In addition, it mentions that Nvidia has been working with laptop vendors to change the Z-heights to meet Nvidia's recommendations. It also speculates that for at least the 2080 Max-Q, Nvidia may not use the same die as the desktop chip, which didn't happen with the 10-series.
But if these chips do come out early in 2019, the CES trade show in Las Vegas would likely be the place for it to happen. We'll be on the ground there to let you know.
I would say that a 2060 Ti fits in exactly with existing trends, that is, Nvidia's trend of moving up model numbers to significantly higher price points this generation, and I already figured they might be planning to go that route based on their current known product lineup. As far as their desktop cards go, the 2080 Ti is launching for around $1200, the 2080 for around $800, and the 2070 should be around $600 at launch. So, Nvidia needs some product that they can position somewhere around the $400 mark, to take the place of the 1070, while still offering something in the sub-$300 price range. They can't leave a $300 gap between the 2060 and the 2070. So logically, one might expect a 2060 Ti to launch for around $400, a 2060 for around $300, a 2050 Ti for around $200 and a 2050 for around $150, along with an eventual 2030 for under $100. Or perhaps some of those prices will end up being a bit lower to remain competitive against AMD's next generation of cards. Either way, it seems like they're definitely going to need something between the 2060 and the 2070.