Nvidia Announces Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundles

Photo Source: Activision



Nvidia today announced that it will bundle Call of Duty: Modern Warfare--the one debuting on October 25, not the one released in 2007-- with select RTX series products for a limited time. That way people curious about real-time ray tracing don't have to pay for a new game to experience it.



The company has run similar promotions since the RTX architecture's debut, including a "triple threat" bundle that includes Anthem, Battlefield V and Metro Exodus in an effort to provide games that use its cards' features, including ray tracing and/or DLSS without making gamers go out and buy additional games just to try them.



Bundling AAA games with RTX products solves that problem. In addition to enticing people with a free copy of a major release--and there aren't many franchises bigger than Call of Duty--Nvidia helps give people a convenient way to experience real-time ray tracing for themselves. It may also be an incentive for publishers who want their game given out as an example of these technologies.



The bundle offers a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with the purchase of eligible GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, 2070 Super, 2070, 2060 Super and 2060 products, including graphics cards, laptops and desktops. More information about the bundle can be found on Nvidia's website. Nvidia hadn't revealed when the promotion will end at time of writing, but it was careful to note this deal won't last forever.



In other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare news, Nvidia previously released the GeForce Game Ready 436.30 WHQL driver to improve support for the Call of game's open beta, which starts on September 19. (Although we'll point out again that it's not a truly "open" beta until people who didn't pre-order can start playing on September 21.) Details about what the beta will allow people to test can be found on the game's website.