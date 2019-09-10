Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver for Call of Duty Beta

Photo Source: Activision

Nvidia today released the GeForce Game Ready 436.30 WHQL driver with support for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare open beta. The driver expands support for several other upcoming releases, too, as well as six new G-Sync Compatible gaming monitors. More importantly for some Nvidia graphics card users, the driver has reportedly fixed performance issues found in popular titles after a previous driver release.

Activision will beta test Call of Duty: Modern Warfare across multiple platforms during several "weekends" running from Thursday to Monday throughout September, according to today's announcement. The PC version's open beta kicks off September 19 and ends September 23. (Although it's only "open" from September 21-23; pre-order customers can play earlier.) More details about the game's beta tests is available on its website.

Nvidia said the GeForce Game Ready 436.30 WHQL driver was also optimized to offer better support for the recently released Gears 5, as well as the following titles that have yet to be released: Borderlands 3, The Surge 2, FIFA 20 and Code Vein. All of those games are set to debut throughout September; don't be surprised if Nvidia releases other drivers boasting improved support for them in the coming weeks.

This release also expanded support for six new G-Sync Compatible gaming monitors from Acer, Gigabyte and LG. Nvidia included support for several of LG's OLED TVs, too, which are set to become G-Sync Compatible via a firmware update in the coming weeks. A full list of G-Sync Compatible monitors is available on Nvidia's site.

Nvidia said in the GeForce Game Ready 436.30 WHQL driver's full release notes that it also fixed issues affecting Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Forza Horizon 7 that were introduced alongside the Gamescom Game Ready Driver in August. The new driver is currently available via GeForce Experience and Nvidia's website.