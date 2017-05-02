Bandai Namco's 'Code Vein' Gets First Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco teased a new title last week called Code Vein with little more than a few images. Today, the first trailer for the game is available, which reveals a bit more about the overall story as well as some gameplay.

As a Revenant, you can consume blood to access Gifts that let you use powerful weapons and abilities. However, consuming blood increases the risk of turning Lost. These Lost are mindless husks who crave more blood to the point where they kill each other. The Lost also seem to serve as some of the basic minions you’ll have to fight throughout the game.

In addition to showing the Lost, the video also featured some of the harder enemies that you and your mysterious companion will encounter. The melee-based combat with these foes is reminiscent of Dark Souls, which was under Bandai Namco's publishing umbrella. Not only will you have to land crucial attacks, but you’ll also have to continuously dodge powerful jumps and swings that might be able to kill you in one or two hits.

This trailer is the first of many more to come over the next year, but we could see more details as early at E3 next month. The company scheduled Code Vein to come out sometime in 2018, and no specific platforms were announced yet for the game.

