Watch Nvidia's SIGGRAPH Keynote Live: AI, 3D and More

At 11 am ET (8 am PT) today, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang takes the stage at the SIGGRAPH conference to discuss the company's latest AI and 3D graphics innovations. If you're not attending the conference in Los Angeles in person, you can watch the entire presentation live via YouTube video, which we've embedded below. If you're reading this after 12 pm ET (9 am PT), the presentation will have ended, but the video will still be there to show you everything that happened.

What to Expect from Nvidia's SIGGRAPH Keynote

Nvidia hasn't provided many public details about Huang's keynote. The official description reads: "Join us at SIGGRAPH for a powerful keynote by NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang. You'll get an exclusive look at some of our newest breakthroughs, including award-winning research, OpenUSD developments, and the latest AI-powered solutions for content creation."

Since this is SIGGRAPH (Special Interest Group on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques), you should not expect any consumer-facing hardware or software. Don't expect to see any announcements of new GPUs for gaming or updates to the Nvidia GeForce Experience.

We can undoubtedly expect to hear more about what Nvidia is doing to power next-gen generative AI solutions. This could mean new products or updates to software platforms such as Nvidia Omniverse.

In its event description, the company specifically called out OpenUSD (aka Universal Scene Description). That's a framework for describing 3D graphics which are used in applications. So we're likely to hear more about the company's support for OpenUSD.

Watch the video above to learn more about what Nvidia has planned.