Nvidia Updates GeForce Experience, Announces GeForce Now Public Beta

LAS VEGAS, NV -- At its CES 2018 press conference, Nvidia announced new features and updates for its GeForce-related software. Nvidia has added a real-time post-processing feature called Freestyle to GeForce Experience and updated the existing Ansel and Shadowplay Highlights features. Public beta for Nvidia’s Geforce Now cloud-gaming service has also begun.

Some games let you enable post-processing effects like film-grain or sepia. Have you ever wanted to do that for every game? Nvidia Freestyle let’s you do that. Now part of GeForce Experience, Freestyle is a real-time post processor that can apply 15 different filters to your game window. The full list of filters is below, but some filters have their own configurable settings, too.

Black and White Exposure Sepia Color Half Tone Vignette Colorblind Mood Depth of Field Contrast Night Mode Special FX Details Retro Adjustments

Not all the filters are artistic, however. The colorblind filter makes games easier for those who suffer from the condition, and the night mode filter reduces blue light. Freestyle is implemented at the driver level, but there is still a limited list of compatible games.

As for GeForce Experience’s existing features, Nvidia also updated Ansel, its in-game screenshot tool, and added more ShadowPlay Highlight-enabled games. Ansel got a new user interface and eight new image filters, which can be combined in layers. Meanwhile, Fortnite Battle Royale,Crossout, and Elexjoin PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds as the newest titles to support ShadowPlay Highlights, Geforce Experience’s auto game-recording feature.

The announced changes to GeForce Experience will be available to test on January 9th in GeForce Experience v3.12 using release driver 390. They’re enabled with the “Experimental Features” setting in GeForce Experience.

GeForce Now Cloud-Gaming Service Hits Open Beta

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud-gaming service, which came to PCs and Macs in early 2017, is now in public beta. The service essentially lets you rent Nvidia compute power to run your games. The game streaming service connects with your own account with the game distributor to stream your game to any compatible desktop, laptop, or Nvidia Shield device you have. Previously, the only supported game distributor was Steam, but Nvidia has now added Ubisoft Uplay.

During the public beta, anyone can sign up and use GeForce Now for free. There’s limited spots and a waiting list, however, so you’d better hurry up.