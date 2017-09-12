'Okami HD' Comes To PC, PS4, Xbox One In December

Fans of Okami can rejoice today as Capcom announced that another HD remake is in the works. Okami HD will be available later this year on December 12 for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Once again, you're in control of the sun goddess Amaterasu, who takes on the form of a wolf. In addition to using weapons in combat, you can wield the Celestial Brush and paint images that translate to magical powers. In terms of gameplay, the new version of the game will be the same as the original. It even includes the mini-game within the loading screen, which allows you to garner additional demon fangs to trade for in-game items.



As the title suggests, the focus is on the visual upgrades. Specifically, it will support 4K resolution on the PC, the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the Xbox One X. This means that you can play it in the new widescreen format, but you can also revert to the original 4:3 aspect ratio.

Even though the game is coming to current consoles and the PC, it’s not the first time it received a visual upgrade. Another Okami HD came out in 2012 for the PlayStation 3. On top of the trophy support, you could also use the PlayStation Move controllers for the game’s Celestial Brush mechanic (the Wii port in 2008 also featured a similar feature with its controllers). The PlayStation Move is still used today on the PlayStation 4, mainly in conjunction with the PlayStation VR. However, it’s not clear if the new Okami HD will also support the peripherals.

When the game comes out in December, it will cost $20. Capcom will release both digital and physical variants of the critically acclaimed title.