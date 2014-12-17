Trending

Plex App Now Available On Sony's PS4

By Media Center 

You can now access your Plex library from your PS4, too.

Today, Plex released the PS4 version of its Plex app, otherwise known as Plex Home Theater.

If you've ever heard of Plex, chances are that you're also using it. Plex offers a system to organize your media library and present it in a very fancy fashion. You can organize your music library, movie library, TV shows and more, and the Plex Media Server you run will automatically retrieve metadata for your media. Think of it like building your own version of Netflix, but with music, as well. It's pretty cool, and very useful.

To access your media library, you can use either a web interface or dedicated apps for different platforms. The PC version of the software has naturally always been available, but that's not the only device you'll ever use to access it.

The PS4 version of the Plex client isn't particularly remarkable – it's in English, and it supports 720p, 1080i and 1080p video output modes. The download weighs in at just 38.9 MB, and because all your media is stored on a remote system, that 38.9 MB is all the space it will occupy.

If you haven't heard of Plex yet, perhaps you should consider looking into it. It really is a very powerful tool.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Altheran 17 December 2014 23:49
    To all of you still using XBMC and other DLNA based products. I strongly suggest you try PLEX, its just so awesome and simple to setup and make sharing outside your LAN easy daisy.
    Reply
  • vern72 18 December 2014 01:17
    Wow. I guess you REALLY like Plex! ;-)
    Reply
  • rdc85 18 December 2014 04:36
    OOT : u can edit the post in forum mode..
    and change it to : "deleted re-post"
    Reply
  • kawininjazx 18 December 2014 13:27
    Does plex have repositories like XBMC's NAVI-X?
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 18 December 2014 14:52
    EXCEPT ITS BEHIND A PAYWALL. So if you wanna use PLEX on your Xbox One or PS4, its gonna cost you $40 a year or a one time payment of $200. If you dont have any money, you cant use plex on any of the consoles. it won't let you until you pay.
    Reply
  • Spoogemonkey 18 December 2014 18:48
    Just get a Roku 3 for $79. It has full Plex integration, and not married to clunky interfaces. Case closed.
    Reply
  • WithoutWeakness 18 December 2014 21:23
    Plex is awesome. I was hesitant about getting a Plex Pass at first but I recently signed up for the Lifetime membership and it was worth it for me. I have Plex on my media server at home and I made Guest accounts for some friends and family so they're able to sign in and stream media. Having a Plex Pass means that all the apps are free on whatever platform they want to stream to (except iOS, that app is $5 still).

    I got the Lifetime membership when it was only $75. They recently doubled it to $150 which is a tougher pill to swallow but if you're sharing your library with others it's not so bad if they're willing to pitch in a few bucks. The monthly membership at $5 is good if you just want to try out the features of Plex Pass and the yearly membership is still a great deal at $40 (less than the cost of 6 months of Netflix).
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 21 December 2014 05:10
    plex is crap. i still rather wait for some form of dlna so i can use universal media server on the PS4
    Reply
  • wolf39us 21 December 2014 18:59
    Plex is awesome. I already have a media-pc setup on my computer though and it doesn't cost me anything per year, so I'd prefer the full desktop app.
    Reply
  • Cudi Smart 29 December 2014 11:58
