'Prey' Arrives May 5, Check Out The New Gameplay Trailer

Bethesda and Arkane Studios are out with another trailer for Prey. We last caught a glimpse of the game when our own Niels Broekhuijsen saw a 10-minute video that showed off some of its features. Not only do we see more new gameplay footage with the new trailer, but there’s finally a release date set for the game.

You don’t have to wait long to play Arkane’s sci-fi horror game: The release date is scheduled for May 5, 2017. In the meantime, you’ll just have to watch more trailer and gameplay footage such as the video released today. In it, we find out more about Morgan Yu, who we now know is TranStar Corporation’s vice president of research aboard the Talos I space station. In the previous trailer, we found out that alien beings, called Typhons, have escaped containment and are slowly taking over the ship. To combat the Typhons, you’ll have to utilize alien powers called neuromods. How you obtain these powers, however, is not for the faint of heart: You’ll have to insert a pair of large needles into your eye. (Well, Morgan's eye, not yours.)



Once you have these newfound powers, you can use them to combat the Typhon threat. For example, one of the Typhons is called a Mimic due to its ability to disguise itself as any object. In the trailer, we see Yu try this skill by turning into a turret. In addition to alien powers, he also has a few weapons on hand. This includes the GLOO Cannon, which you can use to patch up dangerous leaks or create new pathways; the Disruptor Stun Gun; and a traditional wrench for close quarters combat. However, you’ll have to pick your battles when using firearms, as ammunition is scarce on Talos I.

If you’re convinced that you want to get Prey on release day, you can pre-order the game right now. Bonuses include the golden Margrave Shotgun, blueprints to create additional shotgun ammo, two medkits, three neuromods, and an upgrade called the “Recycler Shielding Chipset,” which allows you to “preserve your limited resources.”