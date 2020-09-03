Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G for Laptops

Qualcomm today announced the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform, a mobile processor for high-end, fanless ARM-based devices. The announcement was made at IFA in Berlin, where Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon gave a virtual keynote speech.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm claims the chip, which has a 7W TDP, allows for 18% stronger system performance than a 15W 10th Gen Core i5 Ice Lake processor and up to 51% more than a Hybrid Core i5 with a 7W TDP, referring to Intel’s Lakefield processor. Qualcomm also said the new Snapdragon offers up to 39% more productivity per watt than the 10th Gen Core i5 and 58% more than Lakefield. The company didn’t offer up any further specifications, including clock speeds or numbers of cores and threads.