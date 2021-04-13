Radeon RX 580 Recall Scam in China: AMD Warns Customers of GPU Fraud

Graphics card merchants (via Expreview) are getting ever more creative in China to profit from less informed consumers. The new modus operandi consists of posing as AMD and XFX to issue a fake Radeon RX 580 recall to get customers to trade in their recent Radeon RX 580 purchase for a GeForce equivalent that has no cryptocurrency mining value.

Chinese dealers were spreading a phony letter that AMD and XFX were recalling Radeon RX 580 graphics cards due to instability because of a manufacturing defect. It's common knowledge that the Radeon RX 580 has been discontinued for a while, and scammers were taking advantage of its retirement. The swindlers convinced legitimate customers to accept a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or GTX 1060 3GB as a replacement, arguing that the latter offered better performance. The merchants even went as far as offering a little compensation to sweeten the deal.

Both AMD China and XFX China have released official statements stating that the so-called Radeon RX 580 recall is completely bogus. The 4-years-old Polaris-powered graphics card doesn't present any factory defects with the PCB design. AMD will pursue legal action against the perpetrators for making illicit use of the AMD brand.

Image 1 of 2 AMD Statement (Image credit: AMD China/Weibo) Image 2 of 2 Radeon RX 580 Fake Recall (Image credit: XFX China/Bilibili)

Getting a GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in return for a Radeon RX 580 isn't a horrible deal if you're an average gamer. The Pascal graphics card's performance is relatively close to the Radeon RX 580 — our GPU benchmarks peg it at 72% of the performance, and its power consumption is much lower. The GeForce RTX 1060 3GB is rated for 120W as opposed to the Radeon RX 580's 185W TDP. A bit of cash on top of the exchange might even make up for the performance delta between the two aging graphics cards.

The real reason for the scam is Ethereum mining. With the cryptocurrency mining business booming again, merchants want to flip the Radeon RX 580 for a considerable profit. The graphics card's real value lies in its cryptocurrency mining abilities. Where the 1060 3GB can earn around $1.20 per day via NiceHash, the RX 580 8GB can net can more than double that. The Radeon RX 580 is ranked as one of the best mining GPUs thanks to its price to performance ratio.

The Radeon RX 580 has aged like fine wine, which is not something that happens a lot in the graphics card world. Originally debuted in 2017 at $229, custom Radeon RX 580 models are currently selling for over $500 in the used market, an incredible price hike of 118%. The GTX 1060 3GB by comparison goes for around $225, basically matching its launch price. 1060 6GB cards meanwhile go for $300–$400, as they're far better for mining.