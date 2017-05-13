Ransomware Troubles? Blame Legacy Apps And Patch Problems

Plenty of things could explain why a ransomware attack that exploits a Windows vulnerability Microsoft patched in March spread across the globe late this week. IT staff refusing to install the patch, consumers failing to recognize its importance, and other things besides would help rationalize this problem. But in many cases, another problem might be to blame: software development. Or, to be more precise, how often critical apps stop receiving compatibility updates.
Ask someone who works in a hospital why they’re still running Windows XP or Windows 7. Many won’t know, but some are bound to explain that some critical software doesn’t work on newer versions of Windows. These apps simply don’t work on modern operating systems, and if an IT department breaks the software the first time it downloads a Windows update, chances are good that future updates are going to be passed over in favor of the status quo.
This problem extends beyond hospitals. Nonprofits, small businesses, and large enterprises all have software on which they rely. Sometimes this software is maintained, either in-house or by an outside developer, to at least keep pace with new operating systems. (This is to say nothing of keeping up with design trends; many of these apps look like they could’ve run on Windows ME.) Why spend the money to install an operating system only to spend even more money on new apps?
None of this is idle speculation. Citrix found in 2016 that many National Health Services (NHS) hospitals in the UK were still using Windows XP because they needed access to legacy apps. Avanade said in 2013 that 80% of businesses stuck with XP because they feared critical software would stop working if they used newer versions of Windows. Both sectors chose to help save lives or appease shareholders instead of upgrading their operating systems.
Patching an operating system can lead to unexpected problems even if organizations don’t rely on legacy software. Columbia University’s Steven Bellovin explained this problem recently:
Combine these two problems--relying on legacy software and fearing that patches will break stuff--and it’s easier to understand why so many organizations fell victim to a problem that Microsoft solved months ago. It would be easy to blame these groups anyway--their negligence threatened people’s lives and, at the very least, put countless devices at risk. Yet demonizing these hospitals and companies undermines their legitimate concerns about installing patches.
One potential solution would be to develop critical apps in-house. That raises its own problems, though, not the least of which is how these groups will pay for that development. Another would be to test patches on all possible configurations, but that would probably delay patches for critical vulnerabilities. There are no easy answers, at least for some of the organizations affected by this week’s ransomware attack.
You, as an individual, probably don’t have those excuses. You just need to update your operating system; otherwise, you put yourself at risk of falling victim to this attack, even though it appears to have been stopped for now. Just don’t mistake your ability to address this problem for (total) incompetence on the victims’ parts. Legacy software is critical to some people, and patches don’t always work as intended, so it’s not hard to see why some organizations were caught between a rock and a hard place.
The costs of ongoing patch support are affordable to the economy as a whole, and the large organizations that are stuck on legacy software would pay for it.
The costs of having to rewrite all the software that is essentially invisible 'appliance' infrastructure software that runs throughout manufacturing plants, retail points of purchase, control centers, hospitals, military, etc etc etc is not a realistic cost. It is no more realistic than say expecting homeowners to redo their home's plumbing or electrical wiring every few years.
Lawsuits and/or legislation should be aimed at Microsoft until they rethink their calculus on withholding this support. We have liability laws in this US and this would seem a good use of them. I do not expect them to incur perpetual losses with this support - they should be able to charge for it and they would have no trouble doing so - but placing the global economy and infrastructure at risk in the false hopes that they could force upgrade the world's medical terminals to Windows 10 so as to display ads on them is not reasonable.
Now you want to have a solution for this issue? Long term service branch for hardware. Get a board together, and life critical hardware+software and standardize them, and there you go, you got a testbed organization that will all use the same hardware and the same software that will be supported and patched indefinitely, or at least until the viability of the hardware its using is no longer supported.
And how do you get hospitals to be on board? regulation, you make it a law that they are required to have these systems in place by X date, then subsidized to some extent if not fully the hardware upgrade. Then to top it off, allow for experimental/unsupported hardware to be allowed, but it can not be on the grid by law so you use thumb drives or something similar to take data from place to place, and there you go, a simple solution if you really want to fix the problem.
The "pecking order" within corporations probably had its responsibility when they decide to stick with old operating systems on computers all over their networks. Hardware and operating systems are often considered components that will just have to be kept in a state that supports old applications.
I don't know if Windows 10 will fix this but, I do think it's at least the smartest solution to make those organisations rethink their security procedures.
I guess they can consider themselves lucky that this was "only" ransomware, to extort bitcoins in return for an encryption key. It could just as easily have been the largest data theft crisis since the internet was founded.
The legal, moral, and political issues at play here are complex. On top of that all 3 may have to give way to practical issues as the global economy is not going to accept constant shutdowns, yet rewriting all of the world's legacy software that is not compatible with the currently supported versions of Windows in one week, month, or year is not possible.
I agree that plenty of hospital IT staffs can "disable the built in promotions" but that's not what is required. Being able to rewrite decades worth of legacy software baked into every nook and cranny of a large complex enterprise is what is required, and it is a different skill set, a different amount of labor required, and it assumes they have the source code or the original vendor is still in business, yet neither may be true.
Your assertion that a society will forego all legal and political remedies against a product that is dangerous just because it is old are also incorrect - research for example asbestos, tobacco, and thalidomide.
Lets face it. These users would not be pushing this ransomware without people paying the fee. These same backups also make rolling back from a bad update fairly painless.
I personally can not expect MS to patch Windows XP forever. Windows 10's update policy may suck, but the forced updates should actually reduce these issues. Home users will not longer be able to leave updates queued for months on end(Even I have a bad habit of doing this on my Media Center system).
When the first businesses that got ransomware and instead of listening to law enforcement that told them, "Don't pay the ransom." and they paid anyway because the upfront cost seemed cheaper than a long term solution.
Now today, we're at that can these companies kicked down the road, it became profitable for ransomware writers, so surprise, they launched a bigger attack to get more money. Why wouldn't they, businesses have proven they're more than willing to throw money for a short term solution instead of fixing the issue.
Your reasoning is the same, "These are all critical systems, it would be too costly, too hard, too difficult to replace all these systems!" So you continue the problem for a short term solution which in the long term will cost you more, look at the bigger picture.
Microsoft's patch release for dead OSes is just a product of our society that I'll point out you're enabling. Our legal system needs an overhaul because, "Well, I'm an idiot." is an accepted legal defense.
Also, as far as I know asbestos, tobacco, and thalidomide were always bad for you, so your comparison makes no sense. Not like 98, ME, Vista and XP were always insecure, they became insecure because Microsoft stopped supporting them, which they were very vocal and clear to customers that they should stop using them after a certain date.