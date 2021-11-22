Raspberry Pi RC Car Lets You Explore From Afar With Online Control

We’re huge fans of Raspberry Pi RC cars but this one, known as Newone designed by maker Lukas Pfitscher, is one of the coolest we’ve seen. Not only can you drive it around online, but it also has a notably high storage capacity. In the examples shown by Pfitscher, it can be upgraded with different sized storage boxes on top, some large enough to transport multiple drinks and small packages.

The best Raspberry Pi projects don’t happen overnight—Pfitscher explains that this project is the culmination of a year’s worth of work. There are still a few bugs to iron out, but the bulk of the project is complete with details available on his website, open-ats.eu .

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lukas Pfitscher) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Lukas Pfitscher) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Lukas Pfitscher)

The Newone RC car is open-source, with code available at Github and 3D-printable files on the Newone website. According to Pfitscher, a big goal with the project design was to offer something that would be easy to create and repair. As a result, much of the body is 3D printed, and components are relatively inexpensive and easy to come by.

The operation is controlled by a Raspberry Pi 4 that receives commands using a 4G stick. It’s powered using 6 18650 batteries connected to a battery management system (BMS) module. The BMS is connected to a power distribution board (PDB) which regulates power between the Pi, 4G stick, two servos and two brushless motors. In addition, two ESC modules are connected to the brushless motors.

To get a closer look at this project in action and the Python application that controls it, check out the Open ATS website.