Raspberry Pi 4 PCI Express Bridge is a Step Closer

One of the less talked about features of the Raspberry Pi 4 is the PCI Express interface which is dedicated for use with the VL805 USB 3.0 controller. The Raspberry Pi 4 is the first in the range to use this interface, and this has led to many hackers such as Thomasz Mloduchowski and Colin Riley investigating PCI Express on the Pi 4 and their documentation of the process is superb.

We came across a hacker who has gone one step further and created their own bridge board which replaces the VL805. Zak Kemble has created the RPi4 PCIe Bridge Chip , a PCB which is soldered in place of the VL805 and bridges the PCI Express interface to a USB 3.0 port. At first this hack would lose all USB connectivity, but Zak has found that the USB-C port can be used as a USB host, enabling USB devices to be connected via a hub.

(Image credit: Zak Kemble)

Zak’s experiments have seen success with an RTL8111 1G Ethernet card which Zak explains “The Ethernet card can be handy for turning the Raspberry Pi into a router. Though that can already be done by using a USB-to-Ethernet adapter, but cutting out the USB middleman reduces latency and power consumption.” Further experiments with a VL805 based 4 port USB 3.0 PCI-e expansion card have offered the opportunity for faster USB storage access, as Zak explains “A quick test using 4 USB 3.0 flash drives plugged into the VL805 expansion card resulted with a total read throughput of 3 Gbps out of a maximum theoretical throughput of 4 Gbps over a 5 Gbps PCIe 2.0 link.” More USB 3 drives were tested and the 3Gbps limit was reached once again, hinting at a limit set by the VL805 or the CPU.

It is still very early days for this hack, but with eager hackers such as Zak, the fruits of their labour will soon be available and accessible to all.