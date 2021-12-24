New Adafruit Feather Scorpio Board is RP2040 Based

Earlier today on Adafruit’s Top Secret! YouTube segment, the team unveiled a brand new board called the Feather Scorpio. It’s small, purple, and built using our favorite microprocessor—the RP2040.

The video provides a nice sneak peek of the front and back of the board and an overview of the features. However, more details are on the way, according to Adafruit. In the meantime, here’s what we know so far.

The team designed the new Feather Scorpio to drive multiple addressable LEDs. Users have eight GPIO to play with that have buffered outputs for providing 5V logic levels.

In addition to the GPIO, it has an i2c port and a neopixel LED soldered into place on top. As far as memory goes, it comes with 8MB of flash.

To see the official announcement, check out the original post shared to Twitter by Adafruit, and be sure to check out the Top Secret! episode over at YouTube for a closer look.