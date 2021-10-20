Raspberry Pi 4 Sees Price Increase, Global Supply Chain to Blame

In a blog post from Raspberry Pi Founder Eben Upton, today we learnt that even the mighty Raspberry Pi is not immune to the global chip shortage. For the first time Raspberry Pi are putting up the price of a 2GB Raspberry Pi 4, and bringing back the 1GB model. But as Upton assures, these are only temporary measures.

(Image credit: Adafruit)

The Raspberry Pi has enjoyed nearly a decade of growth and has maintained a low cost point of entry for single board computer enthusiasts. In this time, prices have gone down, and specs have gone up. But for the first time, Raspberry Pi are temporarily putting the price of Raspberry Pi 4 2GB model up to $45, an increase of $10. The cause of this increase is the global supply chain, hit hard due to shortages and COVID 19. The news also sees the return of the Raspberry Pi 4 1GB model, discontinued in February 2020. The 1GB model will fill the $35 gap for the time being, and also provides an update path for industrial customers.

Raspberry Pis are manufactured by Sony, in its Pencoed facility in Wales but despite the best efforts of Sony and Raspberry Pi's commercial team it seems that only 7 million units will be made in 2021, a figure similar to its output for 2020.

Demand is still high for Raspberry Pi and this means that older Raspberry Pi products, basically anything older than the Raspberry Pi 4 will see limited production as production focuses on the latest boards.

Guidance for industrial users, who typically favor older models of Raspberry Pi is due to limited stocks of 40nm silicon, priority will be made for production of Compute Module 3, Compute Module 3+ and Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. Where does this leave industrial customers using the Raspberry Pi 3B+? Well, guidance in the blog post clearly indicates that now is the time to migrate to the Raspberry Pi 4 1GB, which shares the same wireless connectivity, certified by the FCC.

The price increase is temporary, and Upton assures that Raspberry Pi expects to have enough 28nm silicon, used in the Raspberry Pi 4 and Compute Module 4 for the next twelve months.