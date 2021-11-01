Raspberry Pi Pokedex Plays Game Boy Games With RetroPie

We travelled across the net, searching far and wide until we came across this Pokedex project with a Raspberry Pi inside known as the PiKEDEX. Created by maker Yeu1, it looks just like the classic handheld device from Pokemon, but instead houses our favorite SBC.

The best Raspberry Pi projects are ones you can play with and this one is designed to run RetroPie . This emulation platform offers a variety of emulators known as cores, including one for the Game Boy line that Yeu1 is using here to play Game Boy Games.

The shell was designed from scratch by Yeu1 using Fusion 360. It was then 3D printed in red filament to produce the final product we see in the video above. The 3D printer files are available to purchase through Etsy for any interested parties.

(Image credit: Yeu1)

Inside the PiKEDEX is a Raspberry Pi 3B+. It’s connected to a PCB used for the front panel buttons and an LCD screen for video output. The handheld is mobile, using a portable USB battery for juice on the go.

To get a closer look at this project in action, check out Yeu1’s channel over at YouTube and be sure to follow him for more cool projects.