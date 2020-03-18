Trending

Raspberry Pi Project Lets You Watch CRT TV for Retro Feels

Forget flat-screen LCD displays.

The Raspberry Pi community is well-known for its love of retro gaming with platforms like RetroPie and Lakka. But this week, a Reddit user known as T8er8 reminded us you can also bring retro hardware to the table. T8er8 shared a Pi project with an old CRT set up to loop episodes of the web series "Interface."

If you want to play retro games or watch videos with a 4:3 aspect ratio, this sort of project is perfect. The CRT TV does a lot to bring back the retro feel many makers crave. However, it's not as easy to set up with newer Pi models, such as the Raspberry Pi 4

T8er8 explained the importance of using an older model in their post. The CRT connection is made using a composite port on the Raspberry Pi—something missing since the Raspberry Pi 3 line. If you have a newer Pi, you'll need to find an HDMI to AV converter.

The significance of a project like this is in the versatility. T8er8used this set-up to loop episodes of "Interface" using Pi Video Looper from Adafruit. But it wouldn't be difficult to use this hardware configuration to make an authentic-looking retro gaming rig or opt for episodes of your favorite 4:3 TV show or movie instead. 

You can check out the full post on Reddit here. T8er8 did  a great job explaining the installation process and how to set up Pi Video Looper to show a continuous stream of whatever videos you like. Follow T8er8 on Reddit for more updates on this retro Raspberry Pi setup.