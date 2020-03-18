Raspberry Pi Project Lets You Watch CRT TV for Retro Feels

The Raspberry Pi community is well-known for its love of retro gaming with platforms like RetroPie and Lakka. But this week, a Reddit user known as T8er8 reminded us you can also bring retro hardware to the table. T8er8 shared a Pi project with an old CRT set up to loop episodes of the web series "Interface."

If you want to play retro games or watch videos with a 4:3 aspect ratio, this sort of project is perfect. The CRT TV does a lot to bring back the retro feel many makers crave. However, it's not as easy to set up with newer Pi models, such as the Raspberry Pi 4.

T8er8 explained the importance of using an older model in their post. The CRT connection is made using a composite port on the Raspberry Pi—something missing since the Raspberry Pi 3 line. If you have a newer Pi, you'll need to find an HDMI to AV converter.

The significance of a project like this is in the versatility. T8er8used this set-up to loop episodes of "Interface" using Pi Video Looper from Adafruit. But it wouldn't be difficult to use this hardware configuration to make an authentic-looking retro gaming rig or opt for episodes of your favorite 4:3 TV show or movie instead.

You can check out the full post on Reddit here . T8er8 did a great job explaining the installation process and how to set up Pi Video Looper to show a continuous stream of whatever videos you like. Follow T8er8 on Reddit for more updates on this retro Raspberry Pi setup.