Raspberry Pi Jukebox Reads RFID Cards to Change Songs

If you’re looking for a fun way to control your favorite playlists on Spotify, you might want to check out Leo (also known as D00mfish over at Github) and his latest project. Using a Raspberry P i, he’s built an RFID-controlled Spotify jukebox system.

The best Raspberry Pi projects are easy to use and this one is super intuitive. To operate the Pi-powered jukebox, users scan custom-printed cards with NFC chips inside. The RFID scanner reads the card, then sends a command to Spotify to start playing the corresponding song or playlist.

The hardware is housed in a custom 3D-printed shell. Inside you’ll find a Raspberry Pi Zero WH with a PN532 RFID reader/writer module. A rotary encoder is used to adjust volume, and two LED buttons control Skip and Shuffle options.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Leo (D00mfish)) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Leo (D00mfish)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Leo (D00mfish))

The code used in this project is primarily Python-driven. According to Leo, he’s using a library called LibNFC to communicate with the PN532 RFID reader. To get a closer look at the software side of this project, check out the project at GitHub.

A full tutorial has been uploaded to Instructables but has yet to go live. You can find a full PDF copy of this tutorial on the NFC Spotify Player GitHub page. Be sure to follow Leo for more updates and future Pi projects.